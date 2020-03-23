App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Top 10 picks to buy in market mayhem, as per Yes Securities

Here are the top 10 picks to buy in the market mayhem as per Yes Securities report as of March 16, 2020.

The current mayhem in stock markets is due to global factors, including the novel coronavirus pandemic. While the equity markets continued to bleed profusely as coronavirus fears roiled investor sentiment worldwide, Yes Securities has come out with its report as of March 16, 2020 on top ten picks to buy in the market mayhem. (Image: PTI)
ABB India (Image: Moneycontrol)
Birla Corporation (Image: Moneycontrol)
Colgate Palmolive (Image: Moneycontrol)
Godrej Industries (Image: Moneycontrol)
HDFC Bank (Image: Moneycontrol)
KNR Construction (Image: Moneycontrol)
PNC Infratech (Image: Moneycontrol)
Polycab India (Image: Moneycontrol)
Reliance Industries (Image: Moneycontrol)
TATA Consumer Product (Image: Moneycontrol)
First Published on Mar 23, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #Market #Slideshow #stocks #World News

