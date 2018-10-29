Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 700 points higher, Nifty around 10,250; PSU bank index up 8%

Live now
Oct 29, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close An extremely strong day of trade comes to a close, with the Sensex jumping over 700 points, while the Nifty ended above 10,250-mark.
Intense buying among PSU banks, automobiles, infra, IT, metals, and pharmaceuticals boosted the indices. The Nifty Midcap index rose 3 percent.
Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys, and TCS rallied and aided sentiment.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed up 718.09 points or 2.15% at 34067.40, while the Nifty ended higher by 220.90 points or 2.20% at 10250.90. The market breadth is positive as 1,814 shares advanced, against a decline of 769 shares, while 1,046 shares were unchanged.
Fund Raising: Tata Power board has approved raising Rs 5,500 crore via NCDs.
Market at day's high: The benchmark indices are trading at day's high level in the final hour of trading with Nifty trading above 10,250 mark.
At 15:19 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 751.18 points or 2.25% at 34100.49, while Nifty is up 231.30 points or 2.31% at 10261.30.
About 1775 shares have advanced, 717 shares declined, and 1133 shares are unchanged.
KRBL Q2 result: The company's consolidated net profit rose 52 percent at Rs 157.2 crore against Rs 103.3 crore. Revenue was up 74 percent at Rs 1,245 crore against Rs 715.2 crore, YoY
Buzzing: Shares of GTPL Hathway gained 6 percent as company won an EPC order worth Rs 1,246 crore in Gujarat.
The company is appointed as project implementation agency (PIA) of package B for implementation of BharatNet Phase ‐ II Project in the state of Gujarat by Gujarat Fibre Grid Network (GFGNL).
RESULTS | Colgate Palmolive India's second quarter profit grew by 10.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 196.37 crore, driven by good volume growth and operating income.
Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 177.57 crore.
Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 7.66 percent to Rs 1,168 crore YoY, with volume growth of 7 percent.
Dr Reddy's Q2 review: Brokerages term results to be in line with estimates; Citi rises target to Rs 2,680
The pharma major reported a rise of 77 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit at Rs 503.8 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 284.9 crore during the same period of last year.
Results | Gruh Finance has reported a rise of 20 percent in its net profit for September quarter at Rs 105.4 crore.
Here’s how global brokerages reacted to Dr Reddy’s Q2 show.
Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 2,500
The global research firm said that the results were marginally better, driven by a strong Russia, China sales. It likes the company’s focus on cost efficiencies and rationalization of non-core assets. Reducing complex arbitrage could play spoilsport, it added.
Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,704
Nomura said that the company’s Q2 was in line with estimates and there was strength visible beyond US generics. Key near-term events likely to impact earnings, it added.
Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 2,729
Morgan Stanley said that Q2 was a beat as emerging markets made up for domestic markets’ stagnation. Base business is showing growth momentum, it added.
Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 2,680
Citi termed the Q2 earnings were a mixed bag. It raised FY19 earnings per share (EPS) target by 10 percent, but lowered FY20-21 EPS estimates by 4-5 percent. It is factoring in slightly higher erosion in US generics. Stability in US pricing & cost control initiatives should provide a floor to base earnings, it added.
Punj Lloyd hits 52-week low on weak Q2 numbers
Shares of Punj Lloyd touched 52-week low of Rs 7.98, down 9 percent intraday Monday after company posted weak numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their gains from the morning session, with the Sensex soaring over 470 points. The Nifty is trading well above 10,150-mark.
The Sensex is up 473.15 points or 1.42% at 33822.46, and the Nifty up 142.30 points or 1.42% at 10172.30. The market breadth is positive as 1,622 shares advanced, against a decline of 675 shares, while 1,323 shares were unchanged.
ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank are the top losers. Reliance Industries, ITC and ICICI Bank have lost the most.
Update | The buyback by Redington will open on November 6 and close on November 22, 2018.
Relief for Adani, Tata Power: Supreme Court allowed for application to be made before CERC to amend PPA as per recommendations.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased all it morning gains and trading flat at around 73.44 per dollar.
Vijaya Bank Q2: The company has posted 24 percent dip in its Q2 net profit at Rs 140 crore against Rs 185.5 crore. Net interest income was up 15.6 percent at Rs 1,165.5 crore against Rs 1,008.4 crore, YoY.
Results reaction: Shares of Biocon rose 2.6 percent as company beat analysts’ estimates by posting robust numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.
Positive Contributors to Sensex and Nifty:
Jefferies on Nestle: The research house maintained buy call but cut target price to Rs 11,600 from Rs 11,650 per share. It increased EPS estimates by 3-f% For CY18-20.
Just In | J Kumar Infra receives Letter of Acceptance from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Rs 275 crore.
Hester Biosciences Q2 results: The company's net profit rose 12 percent at Rs 9.9 crore against Rs 8.8 crore. Revenue was up 7.7 percent at RS 42 crore versus Rs 39 crore.
Natco Pharma to consider buyback: Shares of Natco Pahrma gained 5 percent as company is going to consider buyback of it shares.
A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 05 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The board will also consider the buyback of equity shares of the company.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading on strong note with Nifty hovering around 10,100 level and Sensex gains 200 points.
The Sensex is up 197.66 points at 33546.97, while the Nifty is up 60.50 points at 10090.50. About 1385 shares have advanced, 647 shares declined, and 1584 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing: Travel company Cox & Kings shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 192.25 on Monday after the company sold its education business to UK-based firm for hefty amount of Rs 4,387 crore.
Correction in crude provides opportunity to accumulate auto stocks at current levels
Private banks and consumer are the other preferred sectors to be watched at the current levels, said Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities
Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading higher by 9 paise at 73.37 against Friday's close of 73.46 per dollar.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Granules India are higher by 2 percent even as its arm, located in Virginia, US, completed FDA inspection with two Form 483 observations.
ICICI Bank soars 6% Shares of ICICI Bank rose over 6 percent as investors are reacting to its September quarter performance. Take a look at its intraday chart.