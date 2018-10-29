Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 700 points higher, Nifty around 10,250; PSU bank index up 8%

Market at Close An extremely strong day of trade comes to a close, with the Sensex jumping over 700 points, while the Nifty ended above 10,250-mark.

Intense buying among PSU banks, automobiles, infra, IT, metals, and pharmaceuticals boosted the indices. The Nifty Midcap index rose 3 percent.

Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys, and TCS rallied and aided sentiment.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed up 718.09 points or 2.15% at 34067.40, while the Nifty ended higher by 220.90 points or 2.20% at 10250.90. The market breadth is positive as 1,814 shares advanced, against a decline of 769 shares, while 1,046 shares were unchanged.