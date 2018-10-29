App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 29, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Sensex ends over 700 points higher, Nifty around 10,250; PSU bank index up 8%

At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed up 718.09 points or 2.15% at 34067.40, while the Nifty ended higher by 220.90 points or 2.20% at 10250.90.

highlights

  • Oct 29, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Market at Close An extremely strong day of trade comes to a close, with the Sensex jumping over 700 points, while the Nifty ended above 10,250-mark. 

    Intense buying among PSU banks, automobiles, infra, IT, metals, and pharmaceuticals boosted the indices. The Nifty Midcap index rose 3 percent. 

    Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys, and TCS rallied and aided sentiment. 

    At the close of market hours, the Sensex closed up 718.09 points or 2.15% at 34067.40, while the Nifty ended higher by 220.90 points or 2.20% at 10250.90. The market breadth is positive as 1,814 shares advanced, against a decline of 769 shares, while 1,046 shares were unchanged.

  • Oct 29, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Fund Raising: Tata Power board has approved raising Rs 5,500 crore via NCDs.

  • Oct 29, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Market at day's high: The benchmark indices are trading at day's high level in the final hour of trading with Nifty trading above 10,250 mark.

    At 15:19 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 751.18 points or 2.25% at 34100.49, while Nifty is up 231.30 points or 2.31% at 10261.30. 

    About 1775 shares have advanced, 717 shares declined, and 1133 shares are unchanged.

  • Oct 29, 03:15 PM (IST)

    KRBL Q2 result: The company's consolidated net profit rose 52 percent at Rs 157.2 crore against Rs 103.3 crore. Revenue was up 74 percent at  Rs 1,245 crore against Rs 715.2 crore, YoY

  • Oct 29, 03:04 PM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of GTPL Hathway gained 6 percent as company won an EPC order worth Rs 1,246 crore in Gujarat.

    The company is appointed as project implementation agency (PIA) of package B for implementation of BharatNet Phase ‐ II Project in the state of Gujarat by Gujarat Fibre Grid Network (GFGNL).

  • Oct 29, 02:41 PM (IST)

    RESULTS | Colgate Palmolive India's second quarter profit grew by 10.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 196.37 crore, driven by good volume growth and operating income.

    Profit in corresponding period last fiscal stood at Rs 177.57 crore.

    Revenue from operations during the quarter increased 7.66 percent to Rs 1,168 crore YoY, with volume growth of 7 percent.

  • Oct 29, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Results | Gruh Finance has reported a rise of 20 percent in its net profit for September quarter at Rs 105.4 crore. 

  • Oct 29, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Here’s how global brokerages reacted to Dr Reddy’s Q2 show. 

    Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 2,500

    The global research firm said that the results were marginally better, driven by a strong Russia, China sales. It likes the company’s focus on cost efficiencies and rationalization of non-core assets. Reducing complex arbitrage could play spoilsport, it added. 

    Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,704

    Nomura said that the company’s Q2 was in line with estimates and there was strength visible beyond US generics. Key near-term events likely to impact earnings, it added.  

    Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 2,729

    Morgan Stanley said that Q2 was a beat as emerging markets made up for domestic markets’ stagnation. Base business is showing growth momentum, it added.  

    Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 2,680

    Citi termed the Q2 earnings were a mixed bag. It raised FY19 earnings per share (EPS) target by 10 percent, but lowered FY20-21 EPS estimates by 4-5 percent. It is factoring in slightly higher erosion in US generics. Stability in US pricing & cost control initiatives should provide a floor to base earnings, it added. 

  • Oct 29, 01:23 PM (IST)

    Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their gains from the morning session, with the Sensex soaring over 470 points. The Nifty is trading well above 10,150-mark. 

    The Sensex is up 473.15 points or 1.42% at 33822.46, and the Nifty up 142.30 points or 1.42% at 10172.30. The market breadth is positive as 1,622 shares advanced, against a decline of 675 shares, while 1,323 shares were unchanged.

    ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank are the top losers. Reliance Industries, ITC and ICICI Bank have lost the most.  

  • Oct 29, 01:07 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 12:55 PM (IST)

    Update | The buyback by Redington will open on November 6 and close on November 22, 2018. 

  • Oct 29, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Relief for Adani, Tata Power: Supreme Court allowed for application to be made before CERC to amend PPA as per recommendations.

  • Oct 29, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased all it morning gains and trading flat at around 73.44 per dollar.

  • Oct 29, 12:18 PM (IST)

    Vijaya Bank Q2: The company has posted 24 percent dip in its Q2 net profit at Rs 140 crore against Rs 185.5 crore. Net interest income was up 15.6 percent at Rs 1,165.5 crore against Rs 1,008.4 crore, YoY.

  • Oct 29, 12:06 PM (IST)

    Results reaction: Shares of Biocon rose 2.6 percent as company beat analysts’ estimates by posting robust numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

  • Oct 29, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Positive Contributors to Sensex and Nifty:

    Positive Contributors to Sensex and Nifty:
  • Oct 29, 11:43 AM (IST)

    Jefferies on Nestle: The research house maintained buy call but cut target price to Rs 11,600 from Rs 11,650 per share. It increased EPS estimates by 3-f% For CY18-20.

  • Oct 29, 11:30 AM (IST)

    Just In | J Kumar Infra receives Letter of Acceptance from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Rs 275 crore.

  • Oct 29, 11:16 AM (IST)

    Hester Biosciences Q2 results: The company's net profit rose 12 percent at Rs 9.9 crore against Rs 8.8 crore. Revenue was up 7.7 percent at RS 42 crore versus Rs 39 crore.

  • Oct 29, 11:12 AM (IST)

    Natco Pharma to consider buyback: Shares of Natco Pahrma gained 5 percent as company is going to consider buyback of it shares.

    A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 05 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The board will also consider the buyback of equity shares of the company.

  • Oct 29, 11:02 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading on strong note with Nifty hovering around 10,100 level and Sensex gains 200 points.

    The Sensex is up 197.66 points at 33546.97, while the Nifty is up 60.50 points at 10090.50. About 1385 shares have advanced, 647 shares declined, and 1584 shares are unchanged. 

  • Oct 29, 10:59 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Travel company Cox & Kings shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 192.25 on Monday after the company sold its education business to UK-based firm for hefty amount of Rs 4,387 crore.

  • Oct 29, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading higher by 9 paise at 73.37 against Friday's close of 73.46 per dollar.

  • Oct 29, 10:18 AM (IST)

  • Oct 29, 10:06 AM (IST)

    Rupee update The Indian currency is hovering around 73.36 per US dollar. Image: Bloomberg.com

    Rupee update The Indian currency is hovering around 73.36 per US dollar. Image: Bloomberg.com
  • Oct 29, 10:03 AM (IST)

    Buzzing stock: Shares of Granules India are higher by 2 percent even as its arm, located in Virginia, US, completed FDA inspection with two Form 483 observations. 

  • Oct 29, 09:45 AM (IST)

    ICICI Bank soars 6% Shares of ICICI Bank rose over 6 percent as investors are reacting to its September quarter performance. Take a look at its intraday chart.

    ICICI Bank soars 6% Shares of ICICI Bank rose over 6 percent as investors are reacting to its September quarter performance. Take a look at its intraday chart.
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.