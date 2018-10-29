App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punj Lloyd hits 52-week low on weak Q2 numbers

Revenue fell to Rs 616.3 crore versus Rs 1,002.6 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Punj Lloyd touched 52-week low of Rs 7.98, down 9 percent intraday Monday after company posted weak numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 loss widened to Rs 1,465.6 crore versus loss Rs 248.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Company's EBITDA loss was at Rs 1195 crore against profit of 53 crore.

At 13:16 hrs Punj Lloyd was quoting at Rs 8.16, down Rs 0.61, or 6.96 percent.

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 01:49 pm

