Closing Bell: Sensex ends nearly 100 points lower, Nifty gives up 10,800; IndusInd Bank down 3%

Jan 11, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at Close Equities have ended the week on a negative note, with the Nifty giving up 10,800.
All sectoral indices, barring consumption, have ended in the red. The Nifty FMCG index ended nearly a percent higher. Weakness was visible among midcap names as well, with the Nifty Midcap closing with losses of one-fifth of a percent.
At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 96.66 points or 0.27% at 36009.84, while the Nifty was down 26.60 points or 0.25% at 10795.00. The market breadth was negative as 1180 shares advanced, against a decline of 1403 shares, while 169 shares were unchanged.
ITC, Infosys, and UPL were the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors lost the most.
The market has been rangebound since December especially after the strong rally in November, which indicated that market may have discounted sharp fall in oil price, rupee appreciation from historic lows, and hope of rate cut and early resolution to trade tensions between US & China.
Karnataka Bank Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 140.4 crore against Rs 87.4 crore. NII up 8.1 percent at Rs 488 crore versus Rs 451.5 crore, YoY. Net NPA unchanged at 3 percent, QoQ.
December Auto Sales: Tata Motors' total group global wholesales reduced 13.9 percent, YoY. JLR group global wholesales at 45,474 units.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is going to announce its Q3FY19 results on February 1, 2019.
Top gainers and losers on the Sensex:
Infosys dips ahead of numbers: Share is trading marginally lower ahead of its numbers to declare later today. The company is expected to report marginal growth in profitability for the quarter-ended December 2018, but revenue growth could be an average 1.5 percent considering a seasonally weak quarter.
China to set lower GDP growth target of 6-6.5% in 2019: Sources
The proposed target, to be unveiled at the annual parliamentary session in March, was endorsed by top leaders at the annual closed-door Central Economic Work Conference in mid-December, according to four sources with knowledge of the meeting's outcome.
The predominant threats would be sharp rise in crude prices, trade war and retaliatory tariffs amongst the leading economies of the world, and a sharp rise in interest rates across the world
Praj Industries hits 52-week high: Shares rallied 9 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 150 on Friday after the company expanded its bio-energy basket by adding compressed bio-gas (CBG) technology.
Buzzing: Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels added 3.5 percent intraday Friday after company signed a license agreement for resort property located at Dindi, Andhra Pradesh.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower with Nifty slipped below 10,800 mark, while Sensex is also trading below 36,000 level.
The Sensex is down 119.47 points at 35,987.03, while Nifty is down 38.10 points at 10,783.50. About 972 shares have advanced, 1094 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.
TCS, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro and M&M are the top losers on the Sensex.
Buzzing: Share price of Welspun Enterprises rose 3.6 percent after company's subsidiary entered into concession agreement with Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra.
Brokerages are betting on these 10 stocks which could provide 15-100 percent return in a year time.
A court ruling in India this week that upheld a Monsanto patent on genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds has raised hopes among farmers that the company would now launch its next-generation seeds, the application for which it pulled two years ago.
India approved Monsanto's GM cotton seed trait in 2002 and an upgraded variety in 2006, helping transform the country into the world's top producer and second-largest exporter of the fibre. But newer traits have not been available since the company withdrew an application in 2016 seeking approval for the latest variety due to a royalty dispute with the government and worries over patent claims. Source: Reuters
It is a common practice in mergers and acquisition for the seller to indemnify and extends warranties to the buyer for future liabilities arising for the period prior to the deal
ITC on Buyers' Radar
ITC shares gained 1.88 percent in morning after global brokerage house CLSA retained buy call on the stock and raised price target to Rs 400 from Rs 390 earlier due to unchanged in tobacco taxes. It implies more than 38 percent potential upside from Thursday's closing levels.
In the last 18 months, GST Council had more than 13 meetings but has not made any change in tobacco taxes, the research house said.
With elections now around the corner, further GST tax changes seem unlikely, according to CLSA.
Market Update Equities have extended their gains, with the Sensex rising nearly 100 points, with the Nifty trading near 10,850-mark.
The Sensex is up 96.35 points or 0.27% at 36202.85, and the Nifty up 23.00 points or 0.21% at 10844.60. The market breadth is narrow as 805 shares advanced, against a decline of 635 shares, while 80 shares were unchanged.
TCS falls Share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was down 1.7 percent in the early trade on Friday on the back of Q3 numbers announced by the company on January 10.
BUZZING STOCK Shares of Himachal Futuristic Communication (HFCL) gained 5.8 percent intraday Friday after company won orders worth Rs 502 crore.
The company has received the purchase orders worth Rs 502.73 crore approximately from Larsen & Toubro and a consortium led by ITI for creating OFC Network Infrastructure under BharatNet Phase-II project in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra respectively.
Market opens It is a flat start to the market on Friday morning, with the Nifty holding 10,800-mark.
The Nifty IT index is down around half a percent, with TCS dragging around 1 percent. Banks, consumption and metals were the other big gainers. The Nifty midcap index is up one-tenth of a percent.
The Sensex is up 48.99 points or 0.14% at 36155.49, while the Nifty is higher by 9.10 points or 0.08% at 10830.70. The market breadth was positive as 301 shares advanced, against a decline of 115 shares, while 32 shares were unchanged.
Yes Bank and ITC are the top gainers, while TCS, Power Grid, and Bharti Airtel lost the most.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee opened flat at 70.42 per dollar on Friday versus Thursday's close 70.41.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session, with Nifty is around 10,850 level
The Sensex is up 125.95 points at 36232.45, while Nifty is up 39.70 points at 10861.30.
Shares of TCS gained 1.5 percent in the pre-opening trade after company reported a 2.6 percent sequential growth in December quarter profit at Rs 8,105 crore, with constant currency revenue growth of 1.8 percent QoQ meeting analyst expectations on Thursday.
Crud Update: US oil prices edged down on Friday as concerns over economic growth were rekindled after talks fell short of offering concrete steps to end the Sino-US trade conflict, although OPEC-led production cuts bolstered sentiment in crude markets.
Market Headstart | Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 7-8% return
The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Friday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 33 points lower at 10,821 on Thursday.