Closing Bell: Sensex ends nearly 100 points lower, Nifty gives up 10,800; IndusInd Bank down 3%

Market at Close Equities have ended the week on a negative note, with the Nifty giving up 10,800.

All sectoral indices, barring consumption, have ended in the red. The Nifty FMCG index ended nearly a percent higher. Weakness was visible among midcap names as well, with the Nifty Midcap closing with losses of one-fifth of a percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 96.66 points or 0.27% at 36009.84, while the Nifty was down 26.60 points or 0.25% at 10795.00. The market breadth was negative as 1180 shares advanced, against a decline of 1403 shares, while 169 shares were unchanged.

ITC, Infosys, and UPL were the top gainers, while IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors lost the most.