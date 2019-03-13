Closing Bell: Sensex ends 216 pts higher, Nifty at 11,340; Bharti Airtel slips 4%

Live now
Mar 13, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Tech Mahindra buyback:
NHPC to consider fund raising:
Rupee extends gains:
Unichem Lab gets USFDA approval:
Nifty Bank hits 28,900:
IOC to consider interim dividend:
Rupee Update:
Asian Granito to raise Rs 90cr:
Market Update:
Rupee trades higher:
SPARC enters into research collaboration with HitGen:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market at close: It is strong closing for Indian indices for the third consecutive day with Nifty finished at 11,340 level.
At the close, Sensex was up 216.51 points at 37752.17, while Nifty was up 40.50 points at 11341.70. About 1058 shares have advanced, 1641 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and HPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Bharti Airtel, IOC, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment and Sun Pharma.
Among the sectors, except energy and PSU bank all other indices are ended in red led by metal, pharma and infra.
Bank Nifty touched 28,900 for the first time, while Smallcap and midcap index ended 0.3 percent lower.
Tech Mahindra's buyback to open on March 25 and will close on April 5, 2019.
NHPC to consider fund raising: A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2019 to consider raising of fund through external commercial borrowing (ECB) in JPY equivalent to USD 100 Million from MUFG Bank to part finance the capital expenditure on on-going project(s) and /or for other permissible end uses.
The board also consider issue of GOI Fully Serviced Bonds up to Rs 2017.20 crore as per mandate given by Government of India for the FY 2018-19 through unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible, taxable bonds in one or more series\tranches on private placement basis from Domestic Market.
Image source: Bloomberg
Here are 5 fundamental picks from Centrum Broking to tap mispricing opportunities
Investors' focus should be on stocks that are fundamentally sound, are displaying earnings momentum, have a margin of safety and good corporate governance standards
Unichem Lab gets USFDA approval: The company has received ANDA approval for its Allopurinol Tablets, USP 100 mg and 300 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of ZYLOPRIM (allopurinol) Tablet.
Buzzing: Share price of Hindustan Fluorocarbons gained 5 percent after company board in its meeting held on March 11 approved the valuation report and sale of the 66 Acres 13 Gunthas of vacant surplus land of the company subject to the approval of the shareholders, Govt of India and Govt of Telangana/TSIIC.
Nifty Bank hits 28,900:
IOC to consider interim dividend: The board of directors of the company is scheduled on 19/03/2019 to consider declaration of second interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee is trading higher by 16 paise at 69.54 per dollar against Tuesday's close 69.70.
Theresa May loses crunch vote in another massive Brexit defeat
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday suffered yet another massive Parliament defeat over Brexit when MPs overwhelmingly rejected her withdrawal agreement by 149 votes, leaving the March 29 deadline for the deal hanging in the balance.
Asian Granito to raise Rs 90cr: Shares gained more than 3 percent as company is planning to issue 50 lakh convertible warrants on preferential basis to promoter & non-promoter group at Rs 180 per share, as per press release on BSE.
Bajaj Finserv to BSE: The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Nanoo Pamnani, as an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, in place of Rahul Bajaj, with effect from 17 May 2019.
Buzzing: A2Z Infra Engineering is down 5% intraday after the company lost control of its subsidiary, A2Z Green Waste Management.
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 34 have declined and 16 have surged. IndusInd Bank is the biggest gainer, up 3.5 percent. Bharti Airtel and IOC are the biggest losers, falling more than 3 percent.
Broader markets at this hour
Just In | Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL) has launched its first own brand ‘Hong’s Kitchen’, the company said in its exchange filing. The latest venture marks JFL’s entry into the Chinese cuisine segment, a large and fast growing segment in the Indian market. Hong’s Kitchen has opened its first restaurant in Eros mall, Gurugram.
Here are 30 stocks that fund managers bought & sold in February
Even the month of February witnessed the lowest inflow in equity mutual funds in the last 2 years. Only Rs 5,122 crore of fresh inflows took place in equity funds.
On a volatile day, India VIX has surged over 2 percent at 15.4.
TCS to BSE: Digitate's cognitive automation solution, ignio, has been successfully deployed by Tata Steel Europe (TSE).
Sectoral indices at this hour
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has strengthened further in day's trade. It is trading at 69.62/$, up 0.13 percent.
Market Update: The Sensex is up 117.96 points or 0.31 percent at 37,653.62, and the Nifty up 15.70 points or 0.14 percent at 11,316.90. About 963 shares have advanced, 1,317 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Realty is the biggest sectoral gainer and Nifty Media is the biggest loser at this hour.
Investor wealth up Rs 8 lk cr in March as FII inflows get a boost, Street expects Modi return
Market-capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 12 lakh crore as on March 12 to Rs 148.20 lakh crore from Rs 136.24 lakh crore as recorded on February 19
Just In | Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg), the company said in an exchange filing.
It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. This medication is a mineral supplement used to treat or prevent low amounts of potassium in the blood.
Just In | Karur Vysya Bank has allotted 48,700 unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible Tier 2 Bonds to raise Rs 487 crore on private placement basis.
Even as the Nifty Bank index is trading in the green, the constituent stocks are under pressure. Of the 12 constituents of Nifty Bank, 10 are trading in the red. The index is up 0.5 percent buoyed by surges in IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank.
Following DGCA's order to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in India, Jet Airways and SpiceJet have fallen in day's trade. IndiGo, on the other hand, which has comparatively fewer 737 MAX 8 aircraft has gained.
SpiceJet to BSE: Consequent to the regulatory directive on the Boeing 737 Max, SpiceJet has already initiated grounding of its Max fleet. In order to cause least inconvenience to its passengers and also bring these aircraft to its maintenance base we expect to complete this exercise on or before 4 pm today.
SpiceJet has canceled 14 flights for today and will be operating additional flights from tomorrow. Of the 76 planes in our fleet, 64 aircraft are in operations.