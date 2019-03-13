Closing Bell: Sensex ends 216 pts higher, Nifty at 11,340; Bharti Airtel slips 4%

Market at close: It is strong closing for Indian indices for the third consecutive day with Nifty finished at 11,340 level.

At the close, Sensex was up 216.51 points at 37752.17, while Nifty was up 40.50 points at 11341.70. About 1058 shares have advanced, 1641 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and HPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers include Bharti Airtel, IOC, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment and Sun Pharma.

Among the sectors, except energy and PSU bank all other indices are ended in red led by metal, pharma and infra.

Bank Nifty touched 28,900 for the first time, while Smallcap and midcap index ended 0.3 percent lower.