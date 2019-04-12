Closing Bell: Sensex ends 160 pts higher, Nifty around 11,650; ITC gains 3%

Live now
Apr 12, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Max Group enters commercial real estate:
Deep Industries bags order:
SpiceJet to add 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft:
Lumax Auto Technologies forms JV:
Crude Update:
Wall Street ends lower:
Asian markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market at close: The benchmark indices ended higher on Friday with Nifty ended above 11,600 level.
At close, the Sensex was up 160.10 points at 38767.11, while Nifty was up 46.80 points at 11,643.50. About 1355 shares have advanced, 1138 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.
Shares of IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys ended flat ahead of their March quarter earnings to be released later today.
GAIL, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla and Zee Entertainment were among major top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Indiabulls Housing Finance, IOC, Bajaj Finance, L&T and Tata Motors.
Among the sectors, auto and FMCG indices led the gainers with 1 percent gain followed by IT, pharma and bank.
Fractured mandate in Lok Sabha polls could impact FII flows: Tata MF
We are not very optimistic on the sector as capacity additions are likely to continue and pricing discipline will therefore be intermittent in nature.
JUST IN | Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) approved higher tariff for Adani Power’s 2000 MW Mundra plant, reported CNBC-TV18.
Gold Update: Gold prices inched up on Friday, a day after the metal posted its biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks, as the dollar and Asian equities slipped.
Top 30 stocks that fund managers bought & sold in March; do you own any?
Top 30 stocks which witnessed strong buying according to change in value include names like NTPC, ICICI Prudential, L&T, SBI Life, SBI, Jubilant Food, Maruti, Bank of Baroda, Relaxo and Aarti Industries among others.
Max Group enters commercial real estate: Max Estates, a subsidiary of Max Ventures & Industries announced the opening of its flagship office project – Max Towers located on the Delhi Noida Directway (DND).
TCS to announce Q4 earnings on April 12; here's what to watch out for
Profit for the quarter is expected to decline in the range of 2-6 percent sequentially while operating margin is likely to be steady or see marginal contraction quarter-on-quarter in Q4.
Mold-Tek Technologies declares interim dividend: The board of directors at its meeting declared an interim dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19, at 40 percent i.e, Rs 0.80 per equity share on face value of Rs 2 per share.
Sensex Gainers/Losers:
Deep Industries bags order: The company has received letter of award from ONQC, for Charter Hiring of 01 No. of 50 MT work over rig for Ahmedabad Asset for Category-2 for a period of three years. The total estimated value of the said award is approximate Rs 18 crore.
Infosys Q4 preview: Brokerages expect dollar revenue growth of 2-2.5%
Brokerages expect Q4 to be better than third quarter due to ramp-up in large deals.
RITES order book up by 27.5% during FY19: RITES order book has substantially improved from Rs 4818 crore as on 31St March 2018 to Rs.6142 crore at the end of the FY19 (accounts for the FY19 are under audit). Company has secured more than 300 projects/contracts including extension in scope of projects during FY19.
Q4 for Auto may be Challenging
Q4FY19 for auto sector is expected to be a challenging quarter, with volumes declining across segments, HDFC Securities said.
OEM’s have destocked inventory by lowering production to align with market demand, it added.
Retails have been impacted due to multiple factors including higher insurance cost, unseasonal weather as well as restricted finance availability, it said.
Motherson Sumi Systems slips after HSBC cuts price target
Motherson Sumi Systems shares fell over a percent intraday after British investment firm HSBC maintained its buy call on the stock but slashed price target to Rs 170 from Rs 233 per share.
"Our target price factors in slower car market & rupee appreciation against euro," said the brokerage which also cut earnings estimates by 15-30% to factor in that weaker domestic & global car markets.
According to HSBC, Q4 could be another slow quarter for the auto ancillary company but FY20/21 would be strong. "We are positive on longer term and company will benefit from rising role of auto component suppliers."
Thermax has acquired the entire stake held by the joint venture partners namely MUTARES HOLDING-24 AG, Germany and BALCKEDUERR GmbH, Germany in JV company Thermax SPX Energy Technologies.
April buys: Sobha, HDFC AMC among 10 stocks that brokerages are betting on
There has never been dearth of quality and alpha-generating stocks in the market irrespective of cycles. Hence, investors may still invest in quality stocks, said an expert
Inox Leisure has commenced the commercial operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on lease basis at Lucknow. The said multiplex cinema theatre has 4 screens and 803 seats.
Buzzing: Lupin shares gained 2 percent after it announced the launch of Testosterone Gel, 1.62% (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Vodafone Spain in association with OnMobile Global introduces Kids Planet, an entertainment app with over 3,000 contents from Sanrio, Planeta Junior, Highlights for Children, Lingo Kids, Motion Pictures and many others, with a high educative value, addressed to kids from 3 to 12 years old.
Weekly Tactical Pick: Jyothy Laboratories
As a tactical pick, we have selected Jyothy Laboratories (JL), a midcap FMCG company, which is now way past the adverse impact of last year's Kerala floods.
Volume Shockers - BSE
Cipla has launched Niveoli, India’s first extra-fine particle beclomethasone-formoterol combination hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) inhaler for adults, targeting drug delivery to the small airways.
Avenue Supermarts falls after Morgan Stanley initiates underweight, sees 24% downside Avenue Supermarts shares fell 1.5 percent in morning on April 12 after global brokerage house Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with underweight rating on the stock. Its target price for the stock stood at Rs 1,120 per share, implying 24 percent downside from current levels.
Rupee Update
The rupee recovered some losses and traded down by 20 paise at 69.13 against the US dollar owing to increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.
The Indian rupee Thursday climbed 19 paise to close at 68.92 against the US dollar.
Forex traders said the strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and rising crude oil prices in overseas market added pressure to the domestic unit.
Large vs midcap stocks: Which theme should investors choose in the election year?
Similar to a political party seeking a coalition in case of failing to get a full majority, an investor should form a coalition of quality large and midcaps to achieve financial goals
SpiceJet to add 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft: Shares of SpiceJet rallied nearly 8 percent after the budget carrier said that it will induct 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet.
Buzzing: Share price of Lumax Auto Technologies rose more than 5 percent as company entered into a joint venture agreement with German company.
Why investors in private banks should stay invested despite their outperformance?
To view the full content of this article Subscribe to Moneycontrol Plus: Download the App now *Note: - These are app only features and will be applicable on version 4.3 for ios and 5.5.0 for android onwards.