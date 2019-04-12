Closing Bell: Sensex ends 160 pts higher, Nifty around 11,650; ITC gains 3%

Market at close: The benchmark indices ended higher on Friday with Nifty ended above 11,600 level.

At close, the Sensex was up 160.10 points at 38767.11, while Nifty was up 46.80 points at 11,643.50. About 1355 shares have advanced, 1138 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.

Shares of IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys ended flat ahead of their March quarter earnings to be released later today.

GAIL, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla and Zee Entertainment were among major top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Indiabulls Housing Finance, IOC, Bajaj Finance, L&T and Tata Motors.

Among the sectors, auto and FMCG indices led the gainers with 1 percent gain followed by IT, pharma and bank.