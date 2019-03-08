Closing bell: Nifty holds 11,000 on a rangebound day, Sensex marginally lower

Market Closing

The market closed off its lows amid rangebound session due to lack of cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 53.99 points at 36,671.43 and the Nifty50 fell 22.80 points to 11,035.40.

Tata Motors, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Hindalco and Maruti Suzuki were down 1-4 percent while Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors gained over a percent each.

The broader markets also ended in the red. Nifty Midcap index was down 0.2 percent.

Arvind was down 5 percent, but its subsidiary Arvind Fashions rallied 5 percent on day 1.

Dish TV, Jain Irrigation, Firstsource and Reliance Infrastructure were down 2-4 percent. However, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, Just Dial, ICICI Prudential and Reliance Nippon gained 3-7 percent.