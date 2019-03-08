Closing bell: Nifty holds 11,000 on a rangebound day, Sensex marginally lower

Live now
Mar 08, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update
February MF Data
Market Update:
Ashok Leyland bags order:
Rupee Update:
Granules India surges 10%:
Crude Update:
L&T wins order:
KNR Constructions win orders:
Market Opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Market Closing
The market closed off its lows amid rangebound session due to lack of cues.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 53.99 points at 36,671.43 and the Nifty50 fell 22.80 points to 11,035.40.
Tata Motors, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Hindalco and Maruti Suzuki were down 1-4 percent while Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors gained over a percent each.
The broader markets also ended in the red. Nifty Midcap index was down 0.2 percent.
Arvind was down 5 percent, but its subsidiary Arvind Fashions rallied 5 percent on day 1.
Dish TV, Jain Irrigation, Firstsource and Reliance Infrastructure were down 2-4 percent. However, Granules India, Gujarat Gas, Just Dial, ICICI Prudential and Reliance Nippon gained 3-7 percent.
Kotak downgrades Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki India shares fell a percent intraday after Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded its rating on the stock to add from buy earlier.
The research house also slashed price target to Rs 7,500 from Rs 7,600 apiece after cut in earnings per share estimates.
Buzzing Stocks
Dr Reddy's Labs slipped into red, down over 2 percent.
ICICI Bank and Coal India are off their intraday lows, trading flat.
Looking for Midcap plays? Here are Morgan Stanley's 10 favourite picks across sectors
Morgan Stanley, which expects the Sensex at 42,000 by December 2019, said the market could start pricing in a stronger election outcome in the coming weeks causing the Nifty to break its four-month range to the upside.
Varun Beverages in Focus
Varun Beverages said it announced the inauguration of its greenfield production facility at Pathankot by Chief Minister of Punjab.
This facility will create in-house production capacity for Tropicana fruit juices, dairy based products, carbonated soft drinks, Aquafina water, Gatorade and Lipton ice tea.
Market Update
The market continued to reel under selling pressure in last hour of trade as the Sensex was down 56.49 points at 36,668.93 and the Nifty fell 26.20 points to 11,032.
Oil Drops Over a percent
Oil prices dropped by more than one percent as clouds gathered over the global economy after the European Central Bank (ECB) warned of continued weakness and fresh data showed Chinese exports and imports slumped last month.
With surging US supply also unsettling markets, international benchmark Brent crude futures were at $65.46 per barrel, down 1.27 percent from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $56.11 per barrel, down 0.97 percent. (Source: Reuters)
S&P downgrades Vedanta Resources' outlook To B+/negative from B+/stable
Market Update:
Equity benchmarks remained under pressure for second consecutive session with the Sensex falling 102.37 points to 36,623.05, dragged by IT, metals and private banks stocks.
The Nifty50 was down 39.30 points at 11,018.90. About four shares declined for every three shares rising on the BSE.
Women of all ages can achieve financial freedom by learning technical analysis
Meghana V Malkan The word freedom means the power to act, speak or think as one wants. When put into the financial context, this translates into the ability to live one's desired lifestyle with enough passive income to support it.
February MF Data:
Equity inflows (including ELSS) fell 16.8 percent to Rs 5,122 crore in February 2019 against Rs 6,158 crore reported in previous month.
ELSS flow into equity (without arbitrage) declined 5.6 percent to Rs 1,174 crore MoM, but Exchange Traded Fund flows increased sharply to Rs 5,234 crore in month gone by, against Rs 721 crore in January 2019.
Balanced funds outflow stood at Rs 1,077 crore during the month against outflow of Rs 952 crore in previous month, and arbitrage fund outflow was at Rs 482 crore against outflow of Rs 1,076 crore MoM.
Total asset under management at the end of February 2019 was at Rs 23.2 lakh crore, down marginally compared to Rs 23.4 lakh crore in January.
Just In
Jubilant Lifesciences said the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter for the Roorkee facility.
The USFDA may withhold approval of any new applications or supplements till the company addresses all issues raised by the agency, it added.
However, the company believes that the existing manufacturing and sale of products from this facility will not be impacted. US revenues from the facility is about 4 percent of the total revenues of the company.
Ipca Labs Gains 3%
Ipca Labs gained 3 percent after Elara Capital reiterated its buy call and raised price target to Rs 1,040 from Rs 975 earlier.
The brokerage raised its EPS estimates by 4 percent in FY20 and by 6 percent in FY21. "At the CMP, the stock is trading at attractive valuations of 9.4x FY21E EV/EBITDA and 15x FY21E P/E."
"Resumption of broad-based revenue growth except the US after flat FY14-18 (versus 13 percent over FY18-21E) should result in higher operating leverage. Further, strong API capabilities and diversified model are advantages under the current environment," it reasoned.
Delay in FDA resolution is a key risk, it said.
Lumax Industries - A bet on increasing LED adoption in automobile segments
Highlights: - Increasing LED adoption is the game changer for Lumax - LEDs have higher value and margin - Lumax's lean balance sheet and strong return ratios a big positive - Stock trades at reasonable valuation -------------------------------------------------- Lumax Industries, an end-to-end lighting solution provider across automobile segments, presents a good buying opportunity for investors.
Buzzing: Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares plunged 7 percent after its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue opened for subscription on March 7.
The QIP is a part of the lender's plan of raising about Rs 2,000 crore through various modes, primarily through a preferential allotment of shares and QIPs.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the afternoon trade with Nifty below 11,050 level.
The Sensex is down 47.45 points at 36677.97, while Nifty is down 25.80 points at 11032.40. About 912 shares have advanced, 997 shares declined, and 418 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Tata Steel and ONGC are the top losers on the Sensex.
Ashok Leyland bags order: Company bagged an order from GSRTC (Gujarat State Roadways Corporation) for 1290 buses.
Image source: Bloomberg
Alert | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says he has not pulled out of Star Health deal, waiting for IRDA nod, reports CNBC-TV18.
Arvind Fashions debuts at Rs 590.95 on NSE
The exchange informed that effective from March 8, the equity shares of Arvind Fashions admitted to dealings in the list of T Group securities.
Granules India surges 10%: Shares of Granules India surged 10 percent after company promoters sold 50 lakh shares to a group of reputed investors in a block deal on the stock exchanges, to mobilize about Rs 50 crore.
Happy Women's Day! Here's how young women can build their portfolio
Anju Chhajer Everyone with income should plan both - expenditure and savings. After all investing is all about asset allocation and goal-based savings. One must set goals and build corpus around it.
JUST IN | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may have pulled out of Star Health acquisition transaction over concerns on financial performance, quoting Sources, reports CNBC-TV18.
Jhunjhunwala was in talks to hold 35% in Star Health with an investment of Rs 2,250-2,500 crore.
Time to look at beaten-down quality stocks; Kotak Securities lists 6 investment ideas
Among the large-caps investors can focus on select stocks from sectors like banks, select pharmaceuticals, IT services, metals & mining, and oil & gas, said the report.
Buzzing: Shares of Zensar Technologies gained 4 percent after company selected as IT transformation partner by US company.
The company has been selected by Vyaire Medical as their IT transformation partner to deliver a combination of IT Infrastructure operations and Cloud transformation, application maintenance and application development initiatives.
Five financial hacks that every woman in her 30s needs to know
Difficulty in managing money along with a high-pressure working environment, fast-paced social life is what the "Superwoman" in their 30s clearly faces.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Friday amid growing investor jitters over the global economy, after the European Central Bank (ECB) warned overnight of continued weakness and as fresh data showed Chinese exports and imports slumped last month.
Buzzing: Shares of Suven Life Sciences gained 2 percent after company entered into a stalking-horse asset purchase agreement to buy the assets of Aceto Corporation’s Rising Pharmaceuticals and Rising subsidiaries through its joint venture partner Shore Suven Pharma, Inc.