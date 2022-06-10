English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Cash Market | Paytm showing signs of a bottom

    Paytm is looking to break out after consolidation

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    June 10, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST
    Cash Market | Paytm showing signs of a bottom

    Paytm losses widened to Rs 763 crore in March quarter. One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, reported a loss of Rs 762.5 crore for the March quarter against Rs 444.4 crore last year. Revenues were up by 89 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,541 crore. The firm has formed a joint venture general insurance company in which it has committed to invest Rs 950 crore over a period of 10 years. The proposal to set up joint venture firm Paytm General Insurance Limited (PGIL) was approved by the board on May 20.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The Discounted Policy

      Jun 8, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: A bet for the risk taker, India’s sanction dilemma, the power play, crypto synthetic assets demystified and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers