    Canadian public pension fund Omers exits CSB Bank by selling shares worth Rs 106 crore

    The entire stake sale by Omars in CSB Bank was worth Rs 105.9 crore.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    July 13, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST
    Foreign portfolio investor Omers Administration Corporation has exited CSB Bank by selling entire shareholding in the bank via open market transactions on July 13. The stock corrected 0.6 percent to close at Rs 295.5.

    Canadian public pension fund Omers sold 20.89 lakh shares in the private sector lender at an average price of Rs 295.02 per share, and 15 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 295 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the exchanges.

    The entire stake sale was worth Rs 105.9 crore.

    Omers Administration Corporation - Oac Custody Account (Scv6) had bought 35.89 lakh equity shares or 2.07 percent stake in CSB Bank, which is equivalent to 38 percent of anchor book, at Rs 195 per share, in November 2019. The current selling price was higher by 100 rupees compared to its IPO price.

    Century Textiles & Industries was also in focus. US-based private research university Vanderbilt University has offloaded 6.5 lakh equity shares or 0.58 percent stake in the Aditya Birla Group company.

    Vanderbilt sold shares at an average price of Rs 903.01 per share and the stake sale was worth Rs 58.69 crore.

    Century Textiles & Industries shares climbed one percent to close at Rs 897.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    first published: Jul 13, 2023 11:22 pm