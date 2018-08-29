App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 360 and target of Rs 375, Sterlite Technologies with stop loss at Rs 357 and target of Rs 377 and Universal Cables with stop loss at Rs 208 and target of Rs 225.

Indian market hit fresh records on August 28 supported by positive global cues. The Nifty50 hit a new high of 11,760, but witnessed profit booking at higher levels and closed near its opening level forming a ‘Doji’ type of candle on the daily candlestick charts.

Although the Nifty50 surpassed 11,750, it witnessed profit booking near 11,760 which pushed the index towards 11,700 levels. However, bulls managed to pull the index near its opening level of 11,731. The index finally closed 46 points higher at 11,738.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,712, followed by 11,686. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,762 and 11,786.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 28,269, up 5 points. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,152, followed by 28034. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,388, followed by 28,506.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities

Buy Vedanta with target at Rs 255 and stop loss at Rs 217

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with target at Rs 1330 and stop loss at Rs 1250

Buy Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals with target at Rs 135 and stop loss at Rs 110

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 360 and target of Rs 375

Buy Sterlite Technologies with stop loss at Rs 357 and target of Rs 377

Buy Universal Cables with stop loss at Rs 208 and target of Rs 225

Buy Jet Airways with stop loss at Rs 287 and target of Rs 307

Buy Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 648 and target of Rs 678

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 08:25 am

