Bulk Deals | T Rowe Price EMs Stock Fund picks 0.7% stake in HDFC AMC after Standard Life sells 5% shares

Foreign promoter Standard Life Investments has sold 1,06,50,000 equity shares in leading asset management company HDFC AMC at Rs 2,873.79 per share on the BSE, the bulk deal data showed on September 29. As a result, the stock corrected 5.55 percent to close at Rs 2,905.05.

Moneycontrol quoting CNBC-TV18 had reported yesterday that Standard Life would be selling 1.06 crore equity shares in HDFC AMC. Standard Life held a 21.23 percent stake in the asset management company as of June 2021. With this stake sale, its shareholding reduced to 16.23 percent now.

On the other side, T Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund, owned by global investment firm T Rowe Group, acquired 15,19,557 equity shares in HDFC AMC at Rs 2,871.05 per share.

Among other deals, ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 4.5 lakh equity shares in Faze Three, the home textile and automotive fabric manufacturer, at Rs 288.80 per share on the BSE.

Promoter Ajay Anand also acquired 2.5 lakh shares in Faze Three at Rs 288.20 per share. However, investor Salim Pyarali Govani was the seller, offloading 7,34,184 equity shares in the company at Rs 288.92 per share, who as of June 2021 held a 14.29 percent stake in the company (34.76 lakh shares). The stock declined 2.74 percent to Rs 291.10.