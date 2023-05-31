Bulk Deals | Societe Generale, Government of Singapore pick additional Rs 609.26 crore shares in Sona BLW Precision Forgings

Stock

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sona BLW Precision Forgings was in focus on May 31, as Societe Generale, and Government of Singapore picked additional shares worth Rs 609.26 crore in the auto ancillary company, whereas promoter Aureus Investment has offloaded 3.24 percent stake.

As per bulk deals data, Societe Generale has bought additional 81.97 lakh shares in the auto ancillary company at an average price of Rs 503 per share, amounting to Rs 412.34 crore shares, and Government of Singapore purchased additional 36.43 crore shares in the company at an average price of Rs 540.44 per share.

However, promoter entity Aureus Investment sold 1.9 crore shares or 3.24 percent stake in Sona BLW at an average price of Rs 503.73 per share, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 96.84 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 541.61 per share, amounting to Rs 524.5 crore.

As per shareholding pattern of Sona BLW at the end of March 2023, BNP Paribas Arbitrage held 73.91 lakh shares or 1.26 percent stake in Sona BLW, Societe Generale has 60.85 lakh shares or 1.04 percent stake, and Government of Singapore held 3.13 crore shares or 5.35 percent stake in the company as of March 2023.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings shares climbed 1.6 percent to Rs 541.55 on the NSE.

Among other deals, Government of Singapore has bought additional 66.6 lakh shares in Max Healthcare Institute at an average price of Rs 549.53 per share, which amounted to Rs 366 crore.

However, BNP Paribas Arbitrage has net sold 90.33 lakh shares in Max Healthcare at an average price of Rs 546.56 per share, amounting to Rs 492.6 crore, and UBS Principal Capital Asia sold 75.43 lakh shares in the firm at an average price of Rs 548.03 per share, amounting to Rs 413.42 crore.

Max Healthcare Institute shares gained 2.56 percent to close at Rs 549.45 on the NSE.

Promoter entity Abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited on May 31 has exited HDFC Life Insurance Company by selling entire shares worth Rs 2,036.7 crore via open market transactions.

Abrdn has offloaded entire 3.56 crore shares or 1.66 percent stake in the private life insurance company, to various investors, at an average price of Rs 570.60 per share.

With the stake sale, abrdn will hold nil equity shares in HDFC Life, the company said in its filing to exchanges. But HDFC Life shares gained 1.23 percent at Rs 592.35.

In September 2022 also, abrdn had sold 4.3 crore shares in HDFC Life, at an average price of Rs 574.15 per share.