Bulk Deals | Debt Recovery Tribunal sells shares worth Rs 716 crore in United Spirits

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Recovery officer Debt Recovery Tribunal on July 16 offloaded shares worth more than Rs 716 crore in liquor maker United Spirits.

The Recovery Officer I DRT II sold 1,13,50,722 equity shares in United Spirits at a price of Rs 630.93 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed. This resulted in a deal of Rs 716.15 crore.

The stock gained 2.27 percent today to close at Rs 665.60 on the exchange.

Among other deals, Trustline Deep Alpha AIF sold 1.5 lakh equity shares in Emmbi Industries at Rs 108.61 per share on the NSE, while Silkon Trades LLP offloaded 40,000 equity shares in Felix Industries at Rs 44.65 per share.

Namman Buiildwells acquired 1.5 lakh shares in Kamdhenu Ispat at Rs 184.97 per share on the NSE, while Zen Securities sold 52,000 equity shares in Smartlink Holdings at Rs 130.14 per share.

Adesh Ventures LLP offloaded 1,08,839 equity shares in Steel City Securities at Rs 65.1 per share, while Prasad Y V sold 2,15,300 equity shares in Vishwaraj Sugar Industries at Rs 142.54 per share on the NSE.

Long Term Equity Fund acquired 3.22 lakh equity shares in VA Tech Wabag at Rs 363.9 per share, but Vantage Equity Fund sold the same shares in VA Tech Wabag at the same price on the BSE.