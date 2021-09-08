MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Radhika Dubash picks stake in Debock Sale Marketing, GSS Infotech

Radhika Dubash also bought additional 1.74 lakh equity shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 79.24 per share. She had acquired 2.01 lakh shares in the company in last week. The stock gained more than 2 percent.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST
 
 
Radhika Dubash acquired 78,000 equity shares in Debock Sales and Marketing at Rs 26.4 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on September 8. The stock was up nearly 5 percent today.

Radhika Dubash also bought additional 1.74 lakh equity shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 79.24 per share. She had acquired 2.01 lakh shares in the company in last week. The stock gained more than 2 percent.

Besseggen Infotech LLP bought 89,142 equity shares in McDowell Holdings at Rs 49.95 per share. The stock was locked in 10 percent upper circuit for third consecutive session, taking total three-day gains to 33 percent.

Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub Trust bought 10.5 lakh equity shares in consumer appliances company Somany Home Innovation at Rs 365 per share. The stock has frozen at 5 percent upper circuit.

Sunil Kumar Gupta bought 1,90,972 equity shares in Kamdhenu Ispat at Rs 197.38 per share on the NSE. The stock surged 14 percent to close at Rs 200.85.

Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Debock Sales and Marketing #GSS Infotech #Kamdhenu Ispat #Market Edge #Mcdowell Holdings #Somany Home Innovation
first published: Sep 8, 2021 09:43 pm

