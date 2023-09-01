English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Bulk Deals: GQG Partners buys shares worth Rs 1,527.26 cr in IDFC First Bank, HDFC MF picks 1.41% in Five Star Business Finance

    IDFC First Bank, which settled the Friday's trade with just 0.11 percent gains at Rs 93.44 on the BSE, clocked uptrend in last 18 out of 20 weeks and registered 73 percent gains in the same period.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    September 01, 2023 / 09:32 PM IST
    Stocks

    GQG Partners buy Rs 1,527.26 crore shares in IDFC First Bank,

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Fort Lauderdale-based asset management firm GQG Partners has picked 2.6 percent equity stake in IDFC First Bank, the private sector lender, via open market transactions on September 1.

    Rajiv Jain-founded GQG Partners bought the stake in the bank via two funds. While GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 6.38 crore equity shares, Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund purchased 10.77 crore shares, as per the bulk deals data available on the BSE.

    These shares, constituting 2.6 percent of total paid-up equity of the private lender, were bought at an average price of Rs 89 per share, and were worth Rs 1,527.26 crore.

    However, foreign investor Cloverdell Investment was the seller in the deal, offloading 27.87 crore shares or 4.2 percent shareholding in the bank at same average price. The stake sale was worth Rs 2,480.34 crore.

    Cloverdell held 7.12 percent stake or 47.17 crore shares in IDFC First Bank as of June 2023. The stock, which settled Friday's trade with just 0.11 percent gains at Rs 93.44 on the BSE, clocked uptrend in last 18 out of 20 weeks and registered 73 percent gains in the same period.

    Related stories

    Five-Star Business Finance was also in focus on Friday, falling 5.89 percent to Rs 727.80 after a significant stake sale by foreign investors.

    Foreign investors Norwest Venture Partners X - Mauritius, Matrix Partners India Investment Holdings II LLC, and TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd sold 2.55 crore shares, which is equivalent to 8.75 percent of total paid-up equity, of the mortgage lender. The stake sale was worth Rs 1,862.86 crore.

    HDFC Mutual Fund was the buyer for some of the above shares. HTCL - HDFC Mid - Cap Opportunities Fund bought 41.19 lakh shares in Five-Star Business at an avearge price of Rs 730 per share, amounting to Rs 300.7 crore.

    Image101092023

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Five Star Business Finance #IDFC First Bank #Market Edge
    first published: Sep 1, 2023 09:13 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!