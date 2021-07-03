MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Equity Intelligence India buys 1% stake in Cupid; Plutus Capital raises holding in Mohini Health

Among other deals, Sunidhi Securities & Finance acquired 10 lakh equity shares of Pricol at Rs 94.05 per share, while Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP purchased 4,22,237 equity shares of Vivimed Labs at Rs 22.65 per share.

Moneycontrol News
July 03, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST
 
 
Ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India acquired 1.4 lakh equity shares of condom manufacturer Cupid at Rs 233.8 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on July 2. The stock had gained 6 percent on Friday.

Among other deals, Plutus Capital Management LLP acquired 1.29 lakh equity shares of Mohini Health & Hygiene (o.7 percent of the total paid up equity) at Rs 20.41 per share. Earlier, Plutus Capital held 2.55 lakh equity shares or 1.4 percent of the total paid up equity of Mohini Health (as of March 2021).

Navodya Enterprises bought 1.5 lakh equity shares of Mangalam Cement at Rs 364.71 per share, while MBRD Investment bought 80,000 equity shares in Panache Digilife at Rs 72.05 per share.

Pricol shares gained 8 percent, and Vivimed Labs shares rallied 5 percent on Friday.

TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Cupid #Mangalam Cement #Market Edge #Pricol #Vivimed Labs
first published: Jul 3, 2021 07:59 am

