    Budget 2023-24: This veteran trader has 4 tips to offer for February 1

    Budget 2023: Limit orders and strict stop-loss can be lifesavers on the Budget Day, says Rajesh Sriwastava

    Shubham Raj
    January 27, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

    The Budget 2023 is less than a week away and the mood of the market is far from encouraging. The Budget Day is not the easiest to negotiate even at the best of times but as long as you keep certain things in mind, it can be managed, says Bengaluru-based veteran trader Rajesh Sriwastava.

    In an interview to Moneycontrol, Sriwastava offered some tips for February 1. Edited excerpts:

    From your experience, how difficult is it to trade on a Budget Day? What kinds of challenges do you face?

    It's a hard situation to be a trader, as when the budget process is underway, important economic information can have a significant impact on stocks, causing undesirable volatility, and it's not just the volatility that makes it difficult, but also the volume. As a trader, I must perform rapid analysis and position adjustments.