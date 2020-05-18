BSE cuts annual listing fee on the BSE SME platforms by 25%

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on May 18 announced that it is bringing down its annual listing fee on the BSE SME platforms by 25 percent.

In a press release, BSE said the move was an endeavor to support the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

As per the release, the revised listing fee structure will be applicable for the existing companies as well as for all the firms awaiting to be listed on BSE.

"The fee rebate has been declared post Honourable Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s several announcements to rescue the ailing micro, small, and medium enterprises of the country," said the press release.

Commenting on the revised annual fee structure on BSE SME platform, Ajay Thakur, Head – BSE SME & Startups said: “Currently India is going through an unprecedented crisis caused by pandemic COVID-19. In these challenging times, it is our responsibility to support SMEs which is the backbone of our economy. We hope that these measures along with the bold steps taken by the government will help in reviving the SMEs and also encourage thousands of SMEs to go for listing.”

BSE became the first Exchange to launch the BSE SME Platform in 2012 that helped SMEs raise funds through dilution of their equity.

"In these tough periods too, BSE has helped 3 SMEs and 1 Startup list and raise money on BSE SME & Startups Platform," the exchange claimed.

Overall, there are 322 companies listed on the BSE SME Platform and 79 companies, which have migrated to the mainboard. The 322 companies have raised Rs. 3278.84 crores from the market and total market capitalization of these companies as on 17th May 2020 is 15,865.39 crore, said BSE.

On BSE Startups platform, there are 5 firms listed that have raised Rs 19 crore from the market and the total market capitalization of these companies as on 17th May 2020 is 76.09 crore, said the exchange.