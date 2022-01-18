MARKET NEWS

English
Brent climbs above 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

The "new geopolitical tension added to ongoing signs of tightness across the market," ANZ Research analyst said in a note.

Reuters
January 18, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Representative image

Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday to a more than seven-year high on worries about possible supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition.

Brent crude futures rose $1.01, or 1.2%, to $87.48 a barrel by 0316 GMT, after earlier hitting a peak of $87.55, their highest since Oct. 29, 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $1.32, or 1.6%, from Friday's settlement to a three-month high of $85.14 a barrel. Trade on Monday was subdued as it was a U.S. public holiday.

After launching drone and missile strikes which set off explosions in fuel trucks and killed three people, the Houthi movement warned it could target more facilities, while the UAE said it reserved the right to "respond to these terrorist attacks".

UAE oil firm ADNOC said it had activated business continuity plans to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to its local and international customers after an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot.

CommSec analysts said oil prices were being supported by colder winter temperatures in the northern hemisphere which were driving up demand for heating fuels.

The tight supply-demand balance is unlikely to ease, analysts said, as some producers within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are struggling to pump at their allowed capacities, due to underinvestment and outages, under an agreement with Russia and allies to add 400,000 barrels per day each month.

"That should continue to be supportive for oil and increase talk of triple figure prices," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.
first published: Jan 18, 2022 08:34 am

