BNP Paribas cuts global growth forecasts by 0.40 ppt amid coronavirus outbreak

Abhiram Eleswarapu, Head of India Equity Research at BNP Paribas, tells Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand in an interview.

A) Over the past six months, the Nifty50 has risen about 10 percent, while the BSE Mid- and Smallcap indices are up about 17 percent. The bulk of that upside came after the corporate rate tax cuts in September, when valuations were much cheaper than they are today, especially for mid- and smallcap stocks.

This led to a surge in FPI inflows that have also more than offset an underwhelming Budget. That said, the Indian market’s performance has broadly tracked major global and EM indices over this time frame and YTD.

Prior to the Covid-19 scare, there were signs that global growth would not weaken as much as expected given the US-China Phase-1 trade deal and yet the fragility of that view ensured global central banks remained dovish.

Since then, oil prices have also weakened, having fallen about 15 percent from the peak seen earlier this year. This, obviously, improves India’s attractiveness, which has led to FPI inflows of nearly $3.5 billion YTD.

I would imagine that had the earnings environment been better, India would have attracted even more inflows. Domestically, both the 2Q and 3QFY20 earnings were soft but were broadly in line with market expectations.

There are also signs that several high-frequency economic indicators – which were pointing to a significant stress in the economy around early 2QFY20 - have either stabilised or shown a modest improvement.

These include data on non-essential spending by consumers or transmission of the RBI’s interest rate cuts.

Several concerns remain: real rates are negative given high inflation, household savings are still a question mark, and capacity utilisation has still fallen considerably. But the data seems to point to a mild economic recovery in FY21.

Our Sensex target is 44,500, which suggests a 9 percent upside through December 2020. That said, valuations of both the Nifty and broader indices are close to or above historical averages and therefore we wouldn’t be surprised to see bouts of volatility throughout the year.

Q) Coronavirus concerns are mounting and if the situation escalates, do you think it will have a lasting impact on the Indian economy and India Inc’s earnings?

A) Our economics team recently cut its global growth forecasts by about 0.40 ppt after factoring in the potential impact of the Covid-19 virus. But, they have left their forecasts for India unchanged on the assumption that the contagion abates relatively soon and remains limited outside China.

The good news is that the recovery ratio (ie daily recovery versus confirmed cases) has been improving over the past week and is suggesting a turning point in the spread of the disease, assuming, of course, that there is no resurgence because of workers returning from holiday.

While India may not be impacted much at an overall level, we know several sectors have supply chain linkages to China, especially pharma, autos, and electronics.

It wouldn’t be surprising if companies in these areas see their 4QFY20 results being adversely affected by this.

Q) What is your take on the December quarter earnings? Are there any green shoots?

A) Overall the 3QFY20 results were lacklustre, with earnings growth for our coverage being flattish y-y, excluding financials. Most management commentaries were either neutral or remained cautious. This underscores our view that any recovery later this year would likely be a mild one.

Q) Do you think the Budget 2020 had enough firepower to push the economy towards 6% in FY21?

A) I think as investors we expect too much from the Budget. The Finance Minister almost invariably has a tight fiscal rope to walk and much more so this year given that tax collections appear to be tracking about 12% below the projected level.

Furthermore, some high-ticket divestments originally planned for FY20 have slipped into the next year.

This situation may not significantly change in FY21 either, given the Budget factors in net tax revenue growing by near double-digit after flattish growth that is likely in FY20. Furthermore, the risk of lower collections from telecom or divestment proceeds remains.

We think the economy will see a mild recovery from here on. We think several high-frequency indicators may have bottomed out and the base effect could prove to be favourable as well.

