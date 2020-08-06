172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|birlasoft-shares-surge-12-to-hit-52-week-high-after-strong-q1-show-5653411.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birlasoft shares surge 12% to hit 52-week high after strong Q1 show

Revenue from operations grew 17.7 percent to Rs 914.6 crore in the period under review from Rs 777.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Birlasoft surged almost 12 percent to hit their 52-week high of Rs 139.70 in morning trade on BSE on August 6, a day after the company reported a nearly 35 percent rise in consolidated net profit for Q1 FY21.

Birlasoft, a part of the $2 billion diversified C K Birla Group, on Wednesday reported a nearly 35 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 56.3 crore for the June 2020 quarter.

The company posted a profit of Rs 41.8 crore for April-June 2019, Birlasoft said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 17.7 percent to Rs 914.6 crore in the period under review from Rs 777.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Read more: Birlasoft Q1 profit up nearly 35% at Rs 56 crore

Brokerage firm Emkay Global has maintained a 'buy' call on Birlasoft with a target price of Rs 150 and raised FY21-23E EPS by 7-19 percent, driven by the June quarter beat and increase in revenue and margin assumptions.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 10:56 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.