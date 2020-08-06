Birlasoft shares surge 12% to hit 52-week high after strong Q1 show

Shares of Birlasoft surged almost 12 percent to hit their 52-week high of Rs 139.70 in morning trade on BSE on August 6, a day after the company reported a nearly 35 percent rise in consolidated net profit for Q1 FY21.

Birlasoft, a part of the $2 billion diversified C K Birla Group, on Wednesday reported a nearly 35 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 56.3 crore for the June 2020 quarter.

The company posted a profit of Rs 41.8 crore for April-June 2019, Birlasoft said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 17.7 percent to Rs 914.6 crore in the period under review from Rs 777.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global has maintained a 'buy' call on Birlasoft with a target price of Rs 150 and raised FY21-23E EPS by 7-19 percent, driven by the June quarter beat and increase in revenue and margin assumptions.

