Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | SEBI restores cut-off timings for buying and selling of mutual fund units after 6 months

The restoration of the cut-off time comes six months after SEBI decided to trim the cut-off timing for both equity and debt funds back in April, keeping in mind the coronavirus-led disruptions

Moneycontrol News

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)  has restored the cut-off time for buying and selling of mutual fund units back to 3 pm.

This restoration of the cut-off time comes six months after SEBI decided to trim the cut-off timing for both equity and debt funds back in April, keeping in mind the coronavirus-led disruptions.

Does this move show normalcy returning to the markets? Let’s find out in this edition of Big Story.
