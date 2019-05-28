App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 07:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares follow Europe higher on EU relief, auto merger

Australian shares were up 0.51%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index gained 0.41%.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asian shares tracked European gains on Tuesday, as relief over EU election results eased concerns about political difficulties in the bloc and merger news supported auto shares, although persistent concerns about trade capped regional sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07% in early trade, and US S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.14% to 2,835.75.

Australian shares were up 0.51%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index gained 0.41%.

Those small gains followed a relatively light session in Europe on Monday, with financial markets the UK and US closed for holidays.

related news

European auto shares had rallied after Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler confirmed it had made a “transformative merger” proposal to French peer Renault in a deal which would create the world’s third-biggest carmaker. That sector rally spilled into Asia with Mitsubishi Motors Corp in Japan adding 3.17% and Nissan Motor Co gaining 2.11%. Provisional results from EU elections also buoyed markets after pro-union parties kept a firm grip on power in elections to the European Parliament. The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.22%.

“Although Eurosceptic and anti-establishment parties didn’t win as many seats as expected, their influence has increased significantly. This could have implications for the political color of key EU positions,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

“The Parliament composition is also likely to have implications on the priority agenda for future EU reform, particularly with respect to things like immigration, fiscal spending and fiscal union,” he added, noting a decrease in bond yields pointed to continued risk aversion.

Benchmark 10-year German Bunds hit a low of -0.147% on Monday, their lowest level since September 2016.

On Tuesday, U.S. yields were also lower. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yielded 2.3132%. The two-year yield touched 2.1766%.

Trade concerns also remain high on investors’ list of concerns. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was not ready to make a deal with Beijing but he expected one in the future, while at the same time pressing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to even out a trade imbalance with the United States.

The dollar was up 0.05% against the yen at 109.55, and fell 0.04% against the euro, with the common currency buying USD 1.1192.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, 0.14% higher at 97.754.

In commodity markets, oil prices wavered after gaining more than 1% on Monday on tensions in the Middle East and OPEC-led supply cuts, as well as continuing Russian supply disruptions after a contamination problem discovered last month.

Brent crude dipped back below the USD 70 mark, falling 0.26% to USD 69.93 per barrel, but US West Texas Intermediate crude remained higher, adding 0.72% to USD 59.05 per barrel.

Spot gold was flat at USD 1,284.80 per ounce.

Bitcoin, which on Monday had touched USD 8,939.18, its highest level in more than a year, retreated 0.14% to USD 8,758.48. The cryptocurrency topped USD 8,000 for the first time since July 2018 on May 13.
First Published on May 28, 2019 07:43 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Did Disha Patani just say that she tries to impress Tiger Shroff?

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

Bala: This Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar film get ...

Bigg Boss 13: Here's what Karan Patel has to say on being a part of Bi ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan mourn the death of Veeru Dev ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles a sobbing Kajol

Child Among Two Dead After Mass Stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki, 17 Injur ...

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra to Release MSBSHSE 10th Resul ...

Veeru Devgan Passes Away: The Bachchans, Kapoors and Khans Pay Last Re ...

TS Inter Re-evaluation Result 2019 Declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; How a ...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 12th Results to be Released ...

West Bengal Sends 31 Crorepatis to Lok Sabha, 23 Have Criminal Records

Mount Everest 'Traffic Jam' Survivor Calls for Tougher Rules, Says Bar ...

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra 12th Results to be Declared Today ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol Arrive at Ajay Devgn's House to Pay Last Re ...

Modi reaches out to BIMSTEC leaders for swearing in, Pakistan prime mi ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a flat note; Ze ...

Here are all the bulk and block deals of May 27

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

Narendra Modi's Varanasi speech rebuffed 'liberals' who consider cultu ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

GDP growth in Q4 likely to moderate to 6.1-5.9%, may lead Reserve Bank ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

French Open 2019: Serena Williams survives first-round scare; Rafael N ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.