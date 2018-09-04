App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 08:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashish Kacholia buys shares worth Rs 33 crore of Mumbai-based pharma firm Hikal

The ace investor bought shares at Rs 166.50 apiece, valuing the purchase at Rs 33.3 crore, according to bulk deals data revealed by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) late on September 3

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashish Kacholia, on Monday, purchased 20 lakh shares in Hikal, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm.

The ace investor bought shares at Rs 166.50 apiece, valuing the purchase at Rs 33.3 crore, according to bulk deals data revealed by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) late on September 3, 2018.

According to information available on Hikal’s official website, it is said to provide active ingredients, intermediates and R&D services to global pharmaceuticals, animal health, biotech, crop protection and specialty chemicals companies.

Further, the portal states that the company has five manufacturing facilities in India — Maharashtra (Taloja and Mahad), Gujarat (Panoli) and Karnataka (Jigani) and a Research & Technology center at Maharashtra (Pune).

related news

hikal

Last month, Kacholia reduced his stake in two consecutive session in ice cream maker Vadilal Industries.

In the first tranche, he offloaded 5 percent stake as he sold 3.62 lakh equity shares (3,06,045 shares on NSE and 56,260 shares on BSE) through open market transactions, at a price of Rs 612.18 per share and Rs 604.05 respectively.

Subsequently, he sold 1,42,527 equity shares (representing 1.98 percent of paid-up equity) of the company at Rs 548.35 per share.

The total stake, which he offloaded in two days, was worth Rs 30 crore.

The stock’s one-month gain stood at 30 percent, while in the past three days, it has risen 24 percent. At the close of market hours, Hikal was quoting at Rs 185.35, up Rs 23.95, or 14.84 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 188.00.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 08:52 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.