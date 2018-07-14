As earnings season kicks off, bet on these 3 portfolio stocks for better returns

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Next week will be crucial for the market as it will see major stocks report first quarter numbers. On July 16, FMCG major HUL will post its Q1FY19 numbers along with midcap counters like Jay Bharat Maruti, Maharashtra Scooters and Sintex Plastics. The government will declare WPI inflation data for June on the same day.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold their first summit in Helsinki, Finland on July 16.

On the following day, Zee Entertainment will declare its numbers along with plenty of midcap counters like Federal Bank, CRISIL, Ashok Leyland, Tata Sponge, Sintex Industries, Rallis India, Nucleus Software, Jindal Stainless, ICICI Lombard and HMVL. Ashok Leyland, Goa Carbon and VIP Industries will hold their AGMs on July 17.

On July 18, Ultratech Cement will post its quarterly earnings along with Sasken Tech, Reliance Communications, NIIT Tech, Mastek, Mahindra CIE, JM Financials, JK Tyres, HT Media, GHCL, Bandhan Bank. MM Forgings will have an ex-date for the bonus issuance of 1:1. Abbott India, Can Fin Homes, JM Financial, Lumax Industries, Sasken, Tata Sponge and Ultratech Cement will also hold their respective AGMs on the same day.

Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 18 and will end on August 10. In primary market, TCNS Clothing's IPO will open for subscription on the same day.

July 19 will be important for financials as Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank will come out with quarterly earnings. In midcaps, ABB India, Aditya Birla Money, DB Corp, GNA Axles, RBL Bank, Sagar Cements and Sterlite Tech will report their numbers.

On July 20, Bajaj Auto and Wipro will report quarterly earnings along with a bunch of midcap majors like Bata India, CEAT, Havells, HDFC Standard Life, Kansai Nerolac, L&T Finance Holdings, MCX, Nelco and Zee Media Corp. There are few companies who will held their AGMs on the same day including Tata Steel, HDFC Life, Havells, CEAT, Bata, Bajaj Holdings, Bajaj Auto and Zee Media.

On July 21, the GST Council meet will be closely watched.

Adani Green

In a short span of time, Adani Green Energy has become India’s largest solar generation company. Its journey began in 2012 with a modest yet the largest-of-its-time solar power plant of 40MWp using thin film technology at Bitta in Kutch, Gujarat.

Its most recent and stellar achievement is the world’s largest solar power plant of 648MW AC at Kamuthi in Tamil Nadu, India. Recently Adani Green through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahoba Solar (UP) Private Limited won tenders for setting up 300 MW solar generation projects.

With these tender wins, Adani Green now has a portfolio of renewable generation capacity of 3.45 GW with 1.96 GW operational projects and balance 1.49 GW in development stage.

The company has targeted to build 10,000 MW power generation capacity by 2022. Indian government has a strong focus on using renewable energy sources and wants to achieve its aim of 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022. We are recommending a Buy on Adani Green.

Reliance Industries

Reliance is a must have stock in your portfolio as its chairman has reinforced his vision of a strategic transition to a technology platform company with three key verticals of mobile connectivity, fiber connectivity and new commerce platform for retail business.

Reliance is exploring three new business opportunities in agriculture, education and healthcare. This transition will happen through Jio's strength of network capacity, which has increased over 100 percent in the last one year.

Reliance gives an opportunity to play the Indian growth for the next decade. As India's youngest population basket will grow and they will need higher consumption of data, it is imminent that we might see a multi-year bull rally in Reliance. We are recommending a Buy.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

TCS

Post Infosys poor set of numbers and weak operation performance one thing is quite clear that TCS is going to remain market leader in foreseeable time.

TCS has seen superb transition from Ramodarai to Chandra to current management. It gives us an opportunity to play the global growth recovery. We are quite bullish on the stock and are recommending a Buy.

It has won billions of the orders in the last two quarters which will be executed in the coming years. It has strengthen its digital and diliganta business in the last two years.

Dependency on the top client has reduced a lot as company has successfully mined new clients. It is also a must have stock in your portfolio.

