Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty above 17,500 led by auto, power, capital goods

October 19, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

COMEX Gold trades flat near USD 1656/oz after a near 0.50% fall in yesterday’s session. Gold has been trading flat since the American currency showed signs of exhaustion at the top. However, hawkish Fed is capping gains in the yellow precious metal.

ETF outflows continue; however, the pace has reduced as indicated by holdings in the SPDR gold trust. The holdings fell by 0.29 tonnes to 938.81 tonnes, a fall by 0.03%.

ETF holdings are witnessing outflows as investors are worried about bullions performance amid Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance. Although Gold is holding $1650/oz level a strong bullish momentum may start only if we see a sustained down move in the American currency.