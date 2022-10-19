English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    October 19, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty above 17,500 led by auto, power, capital goods

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except IT and Pharma, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,356.03395.43 +0.67%
      Nifty 5017,596.80109.85 +0.63%
      Nifty Bank40,544.75226.00 +0.56%
      Nifty 50 17,596.80 109.85 (0.63%)
      Wed, Oct 19, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC2,394.7563.10 +2.71%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      SBI556.50-5.95 -1.06%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy26074.50294.95 +1.14%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28187.60-127.60 -0.45%


    • October 19, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Tinplate Company of India posted loss at Rs 35.1 crore for Q2FY23, against profit of Rs 75 crore in year-ago period impacted by increase in inventories & other expenses and lower topline. Revenue declined nearly 2% YoY to Rs 959.55 crore for quarter ended September FY23.

      Tinplate Company of India was quoting at Rs 302.55, up Rs 1.35, or 0.45 percent.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 19, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

      Results on October 19: 

      IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nestle India, 5paisa Capital, AU Small Finance Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Havells India, Home First Finance Company India, Inox Leisure, Metro Brands, Max Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Navin Fluorine International, Persistent Systems, Shoppers Stop, and Syngene International will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings today.

    • October 19, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

      New Listing | Piramal Pharma lists at Rs 200 per share.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 19, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

      Sharekhan View on L&T Technology Services

      We expect the deal win momentum to continue led by Transportation vertical. At CMP, the stock trades at 33.5x/30.3x/24x its FY2023/FY2024/FY2025 earnings, which looks reasonable, given healthy deal wins, continued growth momentum in its key Transportation vertical, moderation of supply side pressure and reassuring management commentary.

      We maintain the 'hold' rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 3,900, given its strong deal pipeline, steady ramp up of deal wins, continuation of strong performance in the transportation vertical and moderation of supply-side pressures.

    • October 19, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 17500.

      The Sensex was up 322.99 points or 0.55% at 59283.59, and the Nifty was up 90.50 points or 0.52% at 17577.50. About 1946 shares have advanced, 896 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 17500. The Sensex was up 322.99 points or 0.55% at 59283.59, and the Nifty was up 90.50 points or 0.52% at 17577.50. About 1946 shares have advanced, 896 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
    • October 19, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

      Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

      COMEX Gold trades flat near USD 1656/oz after a near 0.50% fall in yesterday’s session. Gold has been trading flat since the American currency showed signs of exhaustion at the top. However, hawkish Fed is capping gains in the yellow precious metal.

      ETF outflows continue; however, the pace has reduced as indicated by holdings in the SPDR gold trust. The holdings fell by 0.29 tonnes to 938.81 tonnes, a fall by 0.03%.

      ETF holdings are witnessing outflows as investors are worried about bullions performance amid Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance. Although Gold is holding $1650/oz level a strong bullish momentum may start only if we see a sustained down move in the American currency.

    • October 19, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

      Arvind Sanger, Geosphere Capital Management shares his market outlook

      Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sanger said:
      -Market believes that  inflation has peaked
      -Don’t know whether it’s the end of a bear market or just a relief rally
      -Earnings fundamentals and growth remains strong in India
      -Earnings outlook for U.S.-based companies look cloudy
      -We like the financials space in India

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 19, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

      CLSA View on L&T Technology Services

      Broking house maintained the 'sell' rating on L&T Technology Services with a target at Rs 3,200 per share.

      The margin is holding but deal momentum weakens. The FY23 CC revenue growth guidance implying a modest 2-3 percent CAGR over H2, reported CNBC-TV18.

      L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 3,576.70, down Rs 95.90, or 2.61 percent on the BSE.

    • October 19, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      Nifty Auto index rose 0.6 percent led by the Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company

      Nifty Auto index rose 0.6 percent led by the Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.