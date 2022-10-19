Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty above 17,500 led by auto, power, capital goods

Tinplate Company of India posted loss at Rs 35.1 crore for Q2FY23, against profit of Rs 75 crore in year-ago period impacted by increase in inventories & other expenses and lower topline. Revenue declined nearly 2% YoY to Rs 959.55 crore for quarter ended September FY23.
Tinplate Company of India was quoting at Rs 302.55, up Rs 1.35, or 0.45 percent.
IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nestle India, 5paisa Capital, AU Small Finance Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Havells India, Home First Finance Company India, Inox Leisure, Metro Brands, Max Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Navin Fluorine International, Persistent Systems, Shoppers Stop, and Syngene International will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings today.
New Listing | Piramal Pharma lists at Rs 200 per share.
October 19, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
Sharekhan View on L&T Technology Services
We expect the deal win momentum to continue led by Transportation vertical. At CMP, the stock trades at 33.5x/30.3x/24x its FY2023/FY2024/FY2025 earnings, which looks reasonable, given healthy deal wins, continued growth momentum in its key Transportation vertical, moderation of supply side pressure and reassuring management commentary.
We maintain the 'hold' rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 3,900, given its strong deal pipeline, steady ramp up of deal wins, continuation of strong performance in the transportation vertical and moderation of supply-side pressures.
October 19, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 17500.
The Sensex was up 322.99 points or 0.55% at 59283.59, and the Nifty was up 90.50 points or 0.52% at 17577.50. About 1946 shares have advanced, 896 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
COMEX Gold trades flat near USD 1656/oz after a near 0.50% fall in yesterday’s session. Gold has been trading flat since the American currency showed signs of exhaustion at the top. However, hawkish Fed is capping gains in the yellow precious metal.
ETF outflows continue; however, the pace has reduced as indicated by holdings in the SPDR gold trust. The holdings fell by 0.29 tonnes to 938.81 tonnes, a fall by 0.03%.
ETF holdings are witnessing outflows as investors are worried about bullions performance amid Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance. Although Gold is holding $1650/oz level a strong bullish momentum may start only if we see a sustained down move in the American currency.
Arvind Sanger, Geosphere Capital Management shares his market outlook
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sanger said: -Market believes that inflation has peaked -Don’t know whether it’s the end of a bear market or just a relief rally -Earnings fundamentals and growth remains strong in India -Earnings outlook for U.S.-based companies look cloudy -We like the financials space in India
October 19, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
CLSA View on L&T Technology Services
Broking house maintained the 'sell' rating on L&T Technology Services with a target at Rs 3,200 per share.
The margin is holding but deal momentum weakens. The FY23 CC revenue growth guidance implying a modest 2-3 percent CAGR over H2, reported CNBC-TV18.
L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 3,576.70, down Rs 95.90, or 2.61 percent on the BSE.
October 19, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Nifty Auto index rose 0.6 percent led by the Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company