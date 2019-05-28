App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

An evening walk down D-St: Day of consolidation for indices; stay cautious at higher levels

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 66 points to 39,749 while the Nifty50 closed just 4 points higher at 11,928

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

It was a day of consolidation for Indian markets on May 28 but the indices managed to hit a fresh record closing high amid volatility. The S&P BSE Sensex recouped losses and closed above 39,700 while the Nifty50 held on to 11,900 level.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 66 points to 39,749 while the Nifty50 closed just 4 points higher at 11,928.

Banking stocks witnessed profit taking. The Nifty Bank bounced back over 269 points from its intraday low to close 49 points lower at 31,597, weighed down by losses in PNB, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDFC First Bank.

related news

Apart from banking names, telecom, auto, capital goods and consumer durable sectors witnessed profit taking. On the other hand, buying was seen in IT, metals, energy and oil & gas stocks.

The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.09 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index gained 0.41 percent, compared to 0.17 percent rise seen in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The India Volatility Index (India VIX) rose marginally by 0.18 percent to 16.22 ahead of F&O expiry on May 30. Experts advise investors to remain cautious at higher levels towards 12,000 that could witness selling pressure.

Technically, the Nifty50 made a fresh record closing high but it reversed gains around 11,958 on that was similar to intraday high of 11,957 on May 27.

The focus will now shift to May F&O expiry and the macro front GDP data for Q4 and Infrastructure output data on that will be out on May 31, which could dictate the near-term trend for the markets.

“While the market gains could extend in the coming sessions, we prefer to remain cautious at higher levels. Indian benchmark indices are trading near peak valuations and at a meaningful premium to other emerging markets, which warrants some caution,” Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“For premium valuations to sustain, corporate earnings revival is crucial. However, earnings this quarter have been a mixed bag. Further, domestic macro data like Q4 GDP data and infrastructure output (scheduled this week) and RBI’s monetary policy (on June 6) will dictate market trend in the coming weeks,” he said.

Manglik further added that global developments, especially progress on US-China trade talks will also induce high volatility.

Stocks in news:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' fourth-quarter net profit increased 26.8 percent to Rs 292.5 crore, beating analyst estimates on every parameter. The stock rose nearly 6 percent even though some brokerage firms reduced their respective target price for the stock.

PNB slipped over 3 percent after the state-owned lender reported Q4 loss of Rs 4,750 crore. High slippages weighed on the stock. Fresh slippages at the end of March quarter doubled to Rs 6,710 crore against Rs 3,324 crore in Q3FY19.

Shares of Yes Bank rallied 4 percent on reports that the private lender was planning to exit its asset management business.

Adani Gas shares surged more than 14 percent after the company almost doubled its net profit in the March quarter on the back of higher sales.

Global update:

European markets were trading higher as investors kept an eye on the political developments.

Asian markets ended higher after US President Donald Trump's visit to Japan. Nikkei rose 0.37 percent at 21,260.14, while Kospi added 0.23 percent at 2,048.83. Shanghai Composite added 0.61 percent at 2,909.91.
First Published on May 28, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Local Markets #Podcast

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

Exclusive: Television actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary jailed for knife attac ...

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and others; meet the singles f ...

Kaafir trailer: Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina's performances make the show ...

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar the ‘PadMan’ shares an inspiri ...

2019 World Cup: MS Dhoni makes his debut on Yuzvendra Chahal's famous ...

Madhuri Dixit Nene opens up about Kalank's failure

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

ICC World Cup 2019 | Steyn Ruled Out of Opening Game Against England

Suspended for Predicting BJP Win, Ujjain Professor Says Modi Governmen ...

Odisha Mountaineer Kalpana Dash’s Mortal Remains Retrieved in Nepal; ...

Remember the Differently Abled Delivery Guy? Zomato Just Gifted him an ...

Payal Tadvi Suicide Case: Accused Doctor Bhakti Mehere Arrested, NCW U ...

Roland Garros: Juan Martin del Potro Powers into Second Round of Frenc ...

Varun Dhawan Cheering for Team India Ahead of World Cup 2019 is All of ...

Motorcycle-borne Men Open Fire at Police Party in Karnal, Free Convict

Divine Intervention? Photobombing Dove Saves German Motorist From Spee ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

3 West Bengal MLAs, several councillors join BJP in Delhi

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.