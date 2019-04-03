Amara Raja Batteries falls 4% after termination of agreement between Galla family, Johnson Controls

Amara Raja Batteries shares fell 4.5 percent intraday on April 3 after the shareholders agreement between Galla Family and Johnson Controls (JC) terminated.

The stock was quoting at Rs 702.15, down Rs 18.90, or 2.62 percent on the BSE, at 12:42 hours IST.

The automotive battery maker informed exchanges that in November 2018, Johnson Controls International PLC announced its intention to sell its power solution business.

"Consequently, JC and the Galla Family reached an agreement by which Galla Family would acquire 2 percent equity shares of the company from JC and terminate the shareholders agreement with effect from April 01, 2019," it added.

Consequent to the termination of the shareholders agreement, the other agreements (Shareholders, Share Subscription and Investment, Technical Assistance and License, PowerFrame Technology License, and Technology Collaboration) also stand terminated with effect from April 1, Amara Raja said.

Amara Raja had an ongoing technical assistance agreement entered in the year 1997 and has fully absorbed all critical technologies over the years.

Today the company manufactures a wide range of batteries utilising most advanced product and process technologies to serve the customer requirements across various application segments. Subsequent to signing Power Frame Technology license agreement in September 2018, the company has received complete technology know-how and have taken all measures for implementing this technology for manufacturing batteries using advanced stamped grid plate making process.

"JC will continue to provide technology assistance to Amara Raja for an additional period as mutually agreed," the company said, adding as such there is no impact on the company's operation on account of termination of the agreement(s).

One of major reasons to fall in share price after termination of agreement could be the uncertainty over 26 percent stake held by Johnson Controls in Amara Raja Batteries, analysts said.

It is the key point to watch out for, because in November 2018, JC announced sale of its power solution business for $13.2 billion to Brookfield, they added.