Allcargo Logistics gains 3% on demerged entity's plan to sell stake to Blackstone

Shares of Allcargo Logistics surged 3 percent on June 6 after Transindia Real Estate agreed to further divest 10 percent stake each in five Allcargo subsidiaries and a 100 percent holding in Allcargo Multimodal to Blackstone.

The Allcargo Logistics restructuring plan involves carving out two more firms to split the company into three listed entities - Allcargo Logistics, Allcargo Terminals and Transindia Real Estate.

At 10:15am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 282.05, up 2.1 percent on the BSE.

Allcargo Logistics had entered into definitive transaction documents with BRE Asia Urban Holdings Ltd, which is controlled by funds managed or advised by affiliates of Blackstone. This was aimed at shifting a portion of Allcargo Logistics’ warehousing business.

As per the agreement between the two companies, after the completion of the transaction, Allcargo Logistics would no longer have the sole control over certain subsidiaries that are involved in the warehousing business. Instead, Allcargo Logistics would retain a minority stake in these subsidiaries.

As per the plan approved by NCLT, the subsidiaries of Allcargo Logistics were transferred to Transindia Real Estate.

During the board meeting, Transindia Real Estate discussed and approved a proposal to sell a portion of their ownership in certain locations, namely Malur, Venkatapura, Kalina, Panvel, ALIPPL, and their wholly owned subsidiary Allcargo Multimodal. The proposed divestment amounts to 10 percent of the stake held in those locations and the entire stake in Allcargo Multimodal.

