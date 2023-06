June 06, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

SBI Cards and Payment Services' board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 3,000 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The fund raising will take place in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.

SBI Cards & Payment Services was quoting at Rs 916.10, down Rs 3.65, or 0.40 percent.