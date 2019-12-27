Allahabad Bank jumps 8% as govt injects fresh capital of Rs 2,153 cr

‘The big bank merger’: In September, the Centre announced it would merge public sector banks and reduce their number from 27 to 12 over the next few years. FM Sitharaman unveiled a plan to merge 10 PSBs into four entities, with an aim to revitalise the banking sector. Three banks -- PNB, OBC and United Bank of India -- will combine to form India’s second-largest lender. While Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank will merge to form the fourth largest PSB, Union Bank of India will merge with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank to create India’s fifth largest PSB. Additionally, Indian Bank would merge with Allahabad Bank, making it the seventh largest PSB.

Share price of Allahabad Bank zoomed over 8 percent in the early morning trade on December 27 after the government released fresh capital infusion fund of Rs 2,153 crore for the bank.

"Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services vide their letter dated November 26, 2019 has conveyed the sanction of the President of India for release of fresh capital infusion fund of Rs 2,153 crore towards contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares (Special Securities/Bonds) of the Bank during the financial year 2019-20, as Government's investment," the bank said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock price saw a massive fall of over 60 percent in the last six months and was quoting at Rs 19.25, up Rs 1.50, or 8.45 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 19.70. The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.48 times.

Infusion of the capital into the bank by the government comes ahead of the merger with Indian Bank and it will help the bank meet the regulatory requirement to get amalgamated with a bigger peer.