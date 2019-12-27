App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Allahabad Bank jumps 8% as govt injects fresh capital of Rs 2,153 cr

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 19.70. The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.48 times.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
‘The big bank merger’: In September, the Centre announced it would merge public sector banks and reduce their number from 27 to 12 over the next few years. FM Sitharaman unveiled a plan to merge 10 PSBs into four entities, with an aim to revitalise the banking sector. Three banks -- PNB, OBC and United Bank of India -- will combine to form India’s second-largest lender. While Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank will merge to form the fourth largest PSB, Union Bank of India will merge with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank to create India’s fifth largest PSB. Additionally, Indian Bank would merge with Allahabad Bank, making it the seventh largest PSB.
Share price of Allahabad Bank zoomed over 8 percent in the early morning trade on December 27 after the government released fresh capital infusion fund of Rs 2,153 crore for the bank.

"Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services vide their letter dated November 26, 2019 has conveyed the sanction of the President of India for release of fresh capital infusion fund of Rs 2,153 crore towards contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares (Special Securities/Bonds) of the Bank during the financial year 2019-20, as Government's investment," the bank said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock price saw a massive fall of over 60 percent in the last six months and was quoting at Rs 19.25, up Rs 1.50, or 8.45 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 19.70. The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.48 times.

Close

The capital infusion is towards contribution of the central government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of the bank during the financial year 2019-20 as the government's investment, it said.

Infusion of the capital into the bank by the government comes ahead of the merger with Indian Bank and it will help the bank meet the regulatory requirement to get amalgamated with a bigger peer.

Notably, Allahabad Bank had not featured in the list of banks who were approved a total fresh capital infusion of Rs 55,250 crore, as announced on August 30 by the government.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Allahabad Bank #Buzzing Stocks

