Adani Port to acquire a 58.1% stake of Gangavaram Port, shares rise 5%

The transaction, valued at Rs 3,604 crore, is expected to be completed within 6 months.

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Adani Port and Special Economic Zone rose as much as 5 percent in intraday trade on BSE on March 23 after the company said it signed an agreement to acquire a 58.1 percent stake in Gangavaram Port (GPL).

"..the company has signed an agreement on March 23, 2021, between DVS Raju & Family and the company, to acquire 58.1 percent stake of GPL," Adani Port said in a BSE filing.

The transaction, valued at Rs 3,604 crore, is expected to be completed within 6 months.

"The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy of the east coast to west coast parity and will provide an access to growth from new hinterland markets as it has coverage in resource-rich and industrial belt in eastern, central & southern India," Adani Port said.

Gangavaram Port Limited was incorporated on September 27, 2001, and is engaged in the business of handling various types of Dry Bulk and Breakbulk cargo.

GPL is a multi-cargo facility and handled 34.8 MMT of cargo in FY20. It has a capacity of 64 MMT. The operational revenue for the financial year 2019-20 was Rs 1,082 crore, Adani Port said.

Shares of Adani Port traded 2.56 percent higher at Rs 740.05 on BSE at 1215 hours.
first published: Mar 23, 2021 12:56 pm

