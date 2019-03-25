App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 07:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A morning walk down Dalal Street | Bigger correction on cards if Nifty closes below 11,412-11434

If Nifty closes below 11,412-11434 levels on Monday then it may set the tone for bigger correction which may eventually lead the index towards 11,230 kinds of levels, say experts.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Profit booking hit D-Street as both Sensex and Nifty closed off from their respective highs. The S&P BSE Sensex held on to its crucial psychological support at 38000 while the Nifty50 failed to close above 11500 levels for the week ended March 22.

On a weekly basis, Nifty50 closed marginally in green while the Sensex rose 0.37 percent.

The S&P BSE Mid-cap index slipped 0.59 percent on Friday while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was down by 0.44 percent in the same period.

Even though small-cap stocks underperformed but as many as 20 stocks in the S&P BSE Small-cap index rose 10-40 percent in five trading sessions which include names like Madhucon Projects, Usha Martin, Satin Creditcare, Saint-Gobain, Prabhat Dairy, Godrej Properties, SpiceJet, and Allsec Technologies.

related news

The rupee Friday declined by 12 paise to close at 68.95 against the US dollar on rise in demand for the greenback from importers and sell-off in domestic equities.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1374 crore while DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 675 crore, provisional data showed.

Big News:

What is your call on Airline stocks which have rallied by about 27% in March. SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation have rallied by about 27 percent in March while Jet Airways rose 1.3% in the same period.

Well, experts are of the view that the recent passenger growth data was encouraging and SpiceJet is in talks with lessors to lease some of Jet Airways aircraft, and InterGlobe remains to hold a dominant position in terms of market share.

As Jet Airways is struggling to get an infusion from an external source and its existing shareholder Ethiad might exit this company entirely, investing in Jet Airways should be avoided till further stability is visible on the cards, suggest experts.

Indigo, with the majority of market share in this space, has become far too costly as market participants shifted gears towards Indigo at Jet’s cost. Samco Securities Ltd maintains an ‘Avoid’ for Indigo and a ‘Neutral’ stance for SpiceJet.

Technical View:

Nifty forms a bearish candle on the daily charts

The index negated its formation of higher lows after eight trading sessions which implies that some pause is visible at higher levels.

Broader market appears to be under pressure and in corrective mode as market breadth remained negative and in favour of bears for major part of the week even on day’s with positive closes.

If Nifty closes below 11,412-11434 levels on Monday then it may set the tone for bigger correction which may eventually lead the index towards 11,230 kinds of levels, say experts.

Three levels: 11434, 11572, 11600

Max Call OI: 11600, 11500

Max Put OI: 11000, 11200

Stocks in news:

IT company Infosys on Friday said it would invest USD 10 million (nearly Rs 70 crore) in California-based artificial intelligence-focussed The House Fund II. "

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,251.30 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds.

SpiceJet Ltd said on Friday it was in talks with lessors globally to induct aircraft, in an effort to fill a gap after the grounding of its MAX fleet.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Angel Broking and here’s what they have to recommend:

Jubilant FoodWorks: Buy| LTP: Rs 1430.40| Target: Rs 1565| Stop Loss: Rs 1384| Upside 9.4%

Sundram Fasteners: Buy| LTP: Rs 550.15| Target: Rs 615| Stop Loss: Rs 508| Upside 11.8%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 07:13 am

tags #Market Cues #Podcast

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Indian Nurse Stranded in Saudi Arabia Finally Leaves Kingdom After Lon ...

Three Jaish Affiliated Terrorists Arrested in J&K, Ammunition Seized

'Simply an Attack on Hitler': Arvind Kejriwal Clarifies 'Swastika' Pos ...

'Lots of Dead', 'Water Full of Snakes': Mozambique Cyclone Survivors R ...

Fire Breaks Out in California Mosque, Mysterious Note Referring to Chr ...

Vexed over Delay in Flats, Noida Buyers Pledge to Go for NOTA in Lok ...

'Total EXONERATION': Donald Trump's 2016 Campaign Did Not Collude With ...

'Can Answer Back in Same Coin': Shatrughan Sinha Stings BJP With 'Two- ...

Treatment Meted Out to Advani 'Shameful', People will Give Befitting R ...

At LK Advani's political funeral, no one sheds a tear

UK PM Theresa May in fight to retain grip on Brexit as parliament seek ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

Apple to host 'show time' event on Monday: Here's what to expect

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower on worries o ...

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 22

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

FPIs invest Rs 38,211 crore in March on improved global liquidity

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seat ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi prov ...

First-ever sale of 'enemy shares'; buyback by CPSEs yield over Rs 11,3 ...

Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 Ma ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, ...

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India choke in fourth quarter to gift Sout ...

Kangana Ranaut says no National Award for her historical drama Manikar ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Did you know that Ayushmann Khurrana le ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Mardaani 2: Sequel to Rani Mukerji's cop drama finally goes on floors

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...

BJP's glam quotient may improve with the entry of Nisha Yogeshwar for ...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal catch the Kalank fever!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.