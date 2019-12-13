3-Point Analysis | What to do post Ujjivan Finance Bank's stellar listing?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what's next for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank investors and those who missed the bus.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's stellar listing was in line with expectations as the IPO offering was reasonably valued, considering its impressive track record and a promising outlook.
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what's next for investors and those who missed the bus.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 05:07 pm