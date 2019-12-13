App
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 05:07 PM IST

3-Point Analysis | What to do post Ujjivan Finance Bank's stellar listing?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what's next for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank investors and those who missed the bus.

Moneycontrol News

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's stellar listing was in line with expectations as the IPO offering was reasonably valued, considering its impressive track record and a promising outlook.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what's next for investors and those who missed the bus.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 05:07 pm

