18 stocks from top 5 PMSes outperformed Nifty in FY20; worth a look?

FY20 was a year that every fund manager and investor would like to forget, as the Nifty tanked more than 22 percent. Most fund managers closed the financial year with double-digit losses. Of the 141 schemes tracked by PMSBazaar.com, an online portal for comparing portfolio management services (PMSes), 59 outperformed the Nifty50 in FY 20.Only two PMSes gave positive returns in the same period. Close Marcellus' Consistent Compounders, a multicap scheme, was one of them. Consistent compounders identifies firms with high pricing power that helps sustain a large gap between returns on the cost of equity and capital employed.

PMSes cater to wealthy investors with portfolio sizes exceeding Rs 50 lakh. The professional fee structure is also different from a regular mutual fund (MFs). We have collated a list of top stocks fund managers trusted for their portfolios that outperformed Nifty50 in the last 12 months. However, their benchmarks could be different. There are top 18 stocks based on the weightage they have across five PMS schemes filtered based on returns given in the last 12 months. Stocks that most portfolio managers trusted the most include HDFC Bank, Page Industries, Asian Paints, Pidilite Industries, Berger Paints, HUL and ICICI Bank, according to data compiled from PMSBazaar.com.

Note: The above table is for reference and not buy or sell recommendations.