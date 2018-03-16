Market Update: PSU bank index outperforms as PNB, Syndicate Bank jump 2-5%; JP Associates zooms 11%

The Indian markets on Friday morning were trading flat with the Nifty shedding 51 points or 0.49 percent while the Sensex was down 178 points.

The Nifty PSU banking index was up 0.6 percent led by stocks like Syndicate Bank which jumped 5 percent followed by Allahabad Bank which gained over 3 percent. IDBI Bank and OBC were the other gainers. PNB gained 2.38 percent.

The top Nifty gainers included Mahindra & Mahindra and Aurobindo Pharma which were up 1.7 percent each followed by UPL, Yes Bank and Zee Entertainment.

The top Nifty losers included IOC and BPCL which fell 2 percent each followed by HPCL, Tata Motors and NTPC.

The most active Nifty stocks included IDBI bank which jumped over 3 percent while JP Associates zoomed over 10 percent after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 3 crore shares of the company.

The top Sensex gainers were JP Associates which zoomed close to 11 percent while MMTC was up 8 percent. Syndicate Bank, Dena Bank and Sintex were the other gainers.

HEG, KPIT Tech, TV18 Broadcast and TV Today were few stocks that hit new 52-week high.

AB Capital, Gitanjali Gems, ICRA and Indian Oil Corporation were some of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week low in the morning trade.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 957 stocks advancing while 668 declined and 383 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1176 stocks advanced and 888 declined and 108 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd