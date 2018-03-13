App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 13, 2018 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Broader indices back in green as Nifty PSU bank jumps 3%; Andhra Bank, BoI spike 8%

The Nifty PSU banking index jumped 3.66 percent led by Bank of India which zoomed over 9 percent intraday on the back of recovery of Rs 7,000 crore from other banks. Punjab National Bank was up 4.3 percent while Andhra Bank zoomed over 5 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian markets on Tuesday afternoon was trading on a flat note with the Nifty shedding 22 points at 10,395  while the Sensex was up 22 points or 0.7 percent.

The Nifty PSU banking index was trading higher by 2 percent led by Bank of India which zoomed over 7 percent intraday on the back of recovery of Rs 7,000 crore from other banks. Punjab National Bank was up 3.2 percent while Andhra Bank zoomed over 6 percent.

The top Nifty gainers included HPCL which jumped 4.2 percent while BPCL was up 3.96 percent. IOC, Bharti Infratel and Indiabulls  Housing were the other top gainers.

The top Nifty losers included Tata Consultancy Services which fell 5.4 percent after the big block deal trade in opening trade. Promoter Tata Sons may have offloaded stake in the company. The other losers included HCL Tech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Coal India and Ambuja Cements.

related news

The most active Nifty stocks included TCS, State Bank of India, PNB, Bank of India and IOC.

The top Sensex gainers were Future Consumer which jumped over 15 percent while Bank of India was up 7 percent. PC Jeweller, OBC and Andhra Bank were the other top gainers.

Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Electricals and HG Infra were two of the few stocks that hit new 52-week high.

76  stocks hit new 52-week low including Gitanjali Gems, UCO Bank, Zee Learn and JBF Industries among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 1082 stocks advancing while 618 declined and 322 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1607 stocks advanced and 1017 declined and 158 remained unchanged.

Motilal Oswal has initiated a buy on Future Consumer with target of Rs 76 per share. It believes that Future Consumer is the best play on huge window of opportunity for brands using modern retail and is also best placed among Future Group companies.

The house feels that the company is likely to be profitable at consolidated net level only in FY19 and expects revenue/EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 39 percent/147 percent over FY17-22, adding that the stock provides an attractive opportunity from a 3-year perspective as well.

Research and broking firm Stewart & Mackertich has recommended a buy on Tata Motors Futures (CMP-Rs 353.30) on dips at Rs 351 with target at Rs 359 and stop loss below Rs 347

It also has a buy on Infosys on dips in the price range of Rs 1180-1175 for target of Rs 1225 and Rs 1235 with stop loss below Rs 1145.

tags #Andhra Bank #Bank Of India #Bharti Infratel #BPCL #Buzzing Stocks #Coal India #Future Consumer #Gitanjali Gems #Hindalco Industries #HPCL #IIFL Holdings #Indian Oil Corporation #Infosys #JBF Industries #NTPC #Oriental Bank of Commerce #PNB #State Bank of India #Sundaram Fasteners #TCS #UCO Bank #Union Bank of India #Vedanta #Zee Learn

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC