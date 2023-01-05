Manchester City ties up with Jio; club's OTT platform to be integrated into JioTV

Jio is now the official mobile communications network partner of Man City in India.

Defending English Premier League champion Manchester City has tied up with Jio Platforms, the telecom and digital services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), as per a press release issued on January 5. The collaboration makes Jio the "official mobile communications network partner of Man City in India", it said.

As part of the agreement, Man City’s OTT platform CITY+ will be integrated into the JioTV platform providing fans in India access to "exclusive club content including match highlights, live Manchester City women’s team and elite development squad fixtures, matchday content and City Studios documentaries", the release noted.

The partnership will also allow Jio’s associate brands, RISE and Viacom18, to leverage several partnership rights across their football and sports offerings, it added.

"We are excited to announce Jio’s exclusive partnership with Manchester City in India through which we will present City fans with experiences through a multitude of digitally powered immersive initiatives," said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms.

"Through this partnership, we endeavour to bring the best of football to the sports communities and Man City fans in India," he added.

Ferran Soriano, the chief executive officer of Man City's parent firm City Football Group, said the club has a passionate and growing fanbase in India. "We are continually exploring new ways to provide greater fan experiences for our followers in the region and around the globe, particularly within the digital and technology space. We look forward to working with Jio as we develop these opportunities throughout the partnership," he noted.

