App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra Finance, Manulife in 51:49 JV for Mahindra AMC

The joint venture with Toronto-headquartered Manulife will be signed by Manulife Asset Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services subsidiary, Mahindra Asset Management Company, has entered in to 51:49 joint venture with global financial services group, Manulife.

Moneycontrol first reported the development on June 21 about Manulife willing to pick stake in Mahindra AMC.

The joint venture with Manulife will be signed by Manulife Asset Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Close

“With 49 percent stake Manulife will bring in $35 million in to the business,” said Ramesh Iyer, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Mahindra Finance.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol News

Toronto-headquartered Manulife, operates as John Hancock in the US, providing wealth and asset management, and life insurance services.

As of March 31, the assets of Manulife stood at $849 billion (Rs 58.98 lakh crore).

It largely has operations in Asia, Canada and the US.

“Manulife is a leader in Hong Kong and second largest player in Indonesia,” said Michael Dommermuth, Head of Wealth and Asset Management-Asia, Manulife Investment Management.

“With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada we trade as ‘MFC’ (Manulife Financial Corportion) on the Toronto, New York and the Philippine stock exchanges,” he added.

Anand Mahindra-promoted M&M Finance is the parent of Mahindra AMC, which is among the smaller asset management companies in India, with assets under management of a little under Rs 5,000 crore.

Of this, Rs 1,600 core is equity funds, while the rest is debt funds.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 01:57 pm

tags #Business #India #Mutual Funds

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.