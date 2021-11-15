Macrotech Developers announces Rs 4,000 crore QIP

Lodha Excelus at New Cuffe Parade in Mumbai.

Macrotech Developers Ltd, formerly Lodha Developers, on November 15 announced a QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) to raise Rs 3,000-4,000 crore via the share sale, which will entail a 7.5 percent of company shareholding.

Notably, only qualified institutional buyers can participate in QIPs. The base price of shares, in this case, has been set at Rs 1,184.7.