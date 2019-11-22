Lupin launches generic skin inflammation treatment cream in US

Drug firm Lupin on November 22 said it has launched its generic Hydrocortisone Valerate cream USP, used for treatment of inflammation and itching of skin, in the US market.

The company has launched Hydrocortisone Valerate cream USP, 0.2 per cent, having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is the generic version of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc's Westcort cream in the same strength, it added.

According to IQVIA MAT September 2019 data, Hydrocortisone Valerate Cream USP, 0.2 per cent had annual sales of around USD 11.5 million in the US, Lupin said.

The product is "indicated for the relief of the Inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses in adult patients," it added.