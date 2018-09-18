App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Louvre Hotels to add 32 new properties in India, set up 10 Kyriad hotels every year

Mid-market brand, Kyriad will open seven more properties in addition to the eight hotels already operational in India. Sarovar Hotels will have 15 more properties whereas Golden Tulip will have 10 more properties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Louvre Hotels Group, part of the world's fifth largest hotel group, will add 32 more properties across three brands in India before next year.

Mid-market brand, Kyriad will open seven more properties in addition to the eight hotels already operational in India. Sarovar Hotels will have 15 more properties whereas Golden Tulip will have 10 more properties.

Saurabh Chawla, Global Chief Development Officer, Louvre Hotels Group said, "The demand for branded hotels has been on an upswing and we want to capitalise on the growth pattern. Our goal is to become one of the top hospitality groups by 2023. This calls for strategic growth potential such as India where we plan to introduce new brands that complement our presence".

Senior officials said every year at least 10 new Kyriad branded properties will be opened in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Kyriad is priced at Rs 3,500-5,000 per night and competes against brands such as ITC's Fortune, Accor's Ibis and Novotel and Ramada by Wyndham Hotels.

Louvre has joined hands with Orange Tiger Hospitality for expanding the Kyriad portfolio. Orange Tiger currently all the Citrus Hotels in the subcontinent.

Under the agreement, Orange Tiger will be operating each of the eight Kyriad properties and all the upcoming hotels under the brand. The scope of the agreement, however, is not limited to India and includes development in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Pakistan and Mauritius.

With more than 600,000 rooms Jin Jiang Hotel Group is one of the biggest in the world after Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Wyndham. It has nearly 7,000 hotels with over 50 brands spread across 54 countries.

Louvre Hotels has ten brands under its portfolio including those from Sarovar which it acquired last year from business Anil Madhok for an undisclosed sum.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 05:32 pm

