MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Licious rolls out ‘Everyday Vesting, Anytime Liquidation’ ESOP plan

Currently, over 1,000 Licious employees own ESOPs and all new employees who receive ESOPs will be added to the pool, said the company.

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
Currently, over 1,000 Licious employees own ESOPs. [Image: Instagram/licious_foods]

Currently, over 1,000 Licious employees own ESOPs. [Image: Instagram/licious_foods]

Fresh meat and seafood brand Licious will be rolling out a new plan “Everyday Vesting, Anytime Liquidation”, starting next year which will now enable its employees to have their ESOPs vested daily along with the option of anytime liquidation of ESOPs with no terms and conditions being associated with the liquidation, said the company in a press statement.

The new unicorn company will set aside a pool of secondary funds every year, to enable the anytime liquidation. However, this opportunity can be availed once the one-year period, which will be as mandated by company law, is over.

Currently, over 1,000 Licious employees own ESOPs and all new employees who receive ESOPs will be added to the pool, said the company.

Abhay Hanjura & Vivek Gupta, Co-founders, Licious Abhay Hanjura & Vivek Gupta, Co-founders, Licious

In the press statement, Vivek Gupta & Abhay Hanjura, Co-Founders, Licious, said, The pandemic has taught us many lessons, and one among those is to keep your people closest to the organization and reward them for their hard work and contribution. At Licious, we have been recording unprecedented growth and that too in a highly unorganized market. Our employees’ contribution in this growth trajectory has been enormous and incentivizing them well is among our priorities. We are conscious of helping Licians meet their personal and financial goals through wealth creation as we organize the market, and making vesting and buying ESOPs daily, signifies the same.”

Close

Related stories

Licious’ ESOPs programme benefits employees across functions including processing centre staff, delivery boys, and corporate employees. Earlier this year, the company also extended a buyback option of Rs 30 crore which benefitted 600 employees. The company had earlier said that It serves over 2 million orders every month with over 90 per cent repeat consumption across markets. Currently, Licious has an over 3,500-member team with employees across different disciplines and functions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ESOP #Licious
first published: Nov 23, 2021 12:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.