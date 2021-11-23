Licious rolls out ‘Everyday Vesting, Anytime Liquidation’ ESOP plan

Currently, over 1,000 Licious employees own ESOPs. [Image: Instagram/licious_foods]

Fresh meat and seafood brand Licious will be rolling out a new plan “Everyday Vesting, Anytime Liquidation”, starting next year which will now enable its employees to have their ESOPs vested daily along with the option of anytime liquidation of ESOPs with no terms and conditions being associated with the liquidation, said the company in a press statement.

The new unicorn company will set aside a pool of secondary funds every year, to enable the anytime liquidation. However, this opportunity can be availed once the one-year period, which will be as mandated by company law, is over.

Currently, over 1,000 Licious employees own ESOPs and all new employees who receive ESOPs will be added to the pool, said the company.

Abhay Hanjura & Vivek Gupta, Co-founders, Licious

In the press statement, Vivek Gupta & Abhay Hanjura, Co-Founders, Licious, said, “The pandemic has taught us many lessons, and one among those is to keep your people closest to the organization and reward them for their hard work and contribution. At Licious, we have been recording unprecedented growth and that too in a highly unorganized market. Our employees’ contribution in this growth trajectory has been enormous and incentivizing them well is among our priorities. We are conscious of helping Licians meet their personal and financial goals through wealth creation as we organize the market, and making vesting and buying ESOPs daily, signifies the same.”