you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIC has a Rs 11,000cr exposure to DHFL, Reliance Capital & Sintex Industries in H1 FY20: Report

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has an exposure of Rs 11,000 crore to Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Capital and Sintex Industries in the first half of FY20 after their bonds were marked as 'default', The Economic Times reported.

Rating agencies have marked the bonds of these companies as 'default' after they defaulted on payments.

DHFL recently became the first non-banking finance company (NBFC) to be taken to the bankruptcy court.

Earlier in January, bondholders initiated insolvency proceedings against Reliance Home Finance, a subsidiary of Reliance Capital.

LIC has made a provision worth Rs 6,500 crore on DHFL, after the commercial papers were downgraded in June last year.

It marked its exposure of Rs 4,000 crore to Reliance Capital as a non-performing asset (NPA) in September 2019.

The insurer has previously had an exposure to companies that are facing insolvency proceedings, such as Alok Industries, ABG Shipyard, Amtek Auto, Mandhana Industries, Jaypee Infratech, Jyoti Structures, Rainbow Papers and Orchid Pharma.

In the first half of FY20, LIC’s gross NPAs stood at 6.10 percent.

LIC is India’s largest domestic institutional investor, with assets under management (AUM) worth Rs 30 lakh crore, the report stated.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 02:02 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.