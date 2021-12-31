MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

LIC, GIC Re and New India systemically important insurers: IRDAI

D-SIIs refer to insurers of such size, market importance and domestic and global inter connectedness, whose distress or failure would cause a significant dislocation in the domestic financial system.

PTI
December 31, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST
LIC | PC-Shutterstock

LIC | PC-Shutterstock

Insurance regulator IRDAI on Thursday said the state-owned LIC, GIC Re and New India continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Insurers (D-SIIs) for 2021-22.

D-SIIs refer to insurers of such size, market importance and domestic and global inter connectedness, whose distress or failure would cause a significant dislocation in the domestic financial system.

"LIC, GIC Re and New India continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Insurers (D-SIIs), as in the 2020-21 list of D-SIIs,” Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said in a release.

Life Insurance Corporation of India; General Insurance Corporation of India; and Life Insurance Corporation of India; General Insurance Corporation of India; and New India Assurance Co. Ltd, are in the list of D-SIIs for the year 2021-22, it said.

It said D-SIIs are perceived as insurers that are too big or too important to fail’ (TBTF).

Close

Related stories

This perception and the perceived expectation of government support may amplify risk taking, reduce market discipline, create competitive distortions, and increase the possibility of distress in future.

"These considerations require that D-SIIs should be subjected to additional regulatory measures to deal with the systemic risks and moral hazard issues,” IRDAI said.

The regulator further said given the nature of their operations and the systemic importance of the D-SIIs, the three insurers "have to carry forward their efforts" to raise the level of corporate governance, and identify all relevant risks and promote a sound risk management framework and culture.

D-SIIs are being subjected to enhanced regulatory supervision, IRDAI added.

The continued functioning of D-SIIs is critical for the uninterrupted availability of insurance services to the national economy.
PTI
Tags: #Business #GIC Re #Irdai #LIC #New India
first published: Dec 31, 2021 07:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.