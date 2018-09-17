App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenders may be staring at 92% haircut in recoveries from 124 of 136 stressed firms

The total admitted debt of all 136 stressed companies stands at around Rs 57,378 crore, including claims of both financial and operational creditors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Data compiled by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) suggests that creditors are possibly staring at an average haircut of 92 percent in recoveries from 124 out of the 136 stressed firms that were facing liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (IBC) code at the end of the June quarter because of the absence of resolution plans.

According to a report by The Financial Express, while the total admitted claims of creditors, mainly banks, stand at Rs 57,121 crore, liquidation value of the 124 firms has been pegged at just Rs 4,817 crore.

Liquidation values of around dozen other companies have not been determined as yet. The total admitted debt of all 136 stressed companies stands at around Rs 57,378 crore, including claims of both financial and operational creditors.

Some of the stressed companies undergoing liquidation are REI Agro, with a total debt of Rs 8,626 crore, Gujarat NRE Coke (Rs 5,251 crore), Rotomac Global (Rs 3,944 crore), Roofit Industries (Rs 3,943 crore) and Gupta Coal India (Rs 3,895 crore), among others.

related news

In comparison, creditors recovered Rs 49,783 crore of admitted claims, around 56 percent of the total, from 32 stressed firms for which resolution plans were approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by the end of June.

The haircut in old cases is unavoidable as most of these companies had been stressed for years before the IBC was introduced in 2016, analysts were quoted as saying. As a result, liquidation at scrap value was the only natural outcome, they said.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 09:34 am

tags #banking #Business #IBC

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.