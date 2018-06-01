App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Legal and General to sell entire 26% stake in IndiaFirst Life to Warburg Pincus

The transaction is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities and is expected to be completed by end of 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

UK’s Legal & General Group Plc (Legal & General) on Friday announced that it will sell its 26 percent stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance to private equity major Warburg Pincus for Rs 710.54 crore. This deal values the life insurance company at Rs 2,733 crore.

IndiaFirst Life is a joint venture between Bank of Baroda (44 percent stake), Andhra Bank (30 percent stake) and Legal & General (26 percent stake).

On completion of the deal, Legal & General said that the Legal & General Group accounts will show a pre-tax profit of approximately £45m and the disposal will also result in a marginal improvement in the Solvency II coverage ratio.

The transaction is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities and is expected to be completed by end of 2018.

related news

Simon Burke, Group Commercial Director, Legal & General, said that they have been a founding member of IndiaFirst Life and to have helped steer the company to its current position in the market, aided by support of joint venture partners, Bank of Baroda and Andhra Bank.

“Legal & General has refocused its insurance business in recent years on the UK and the US and as a consequence we have disposed of a number of operations, including our businesses in the Netherlands, Ireland, France, Egypt and the Gulf. We are now following this strategy in relation to our stake in IndiaFirst Life,” he added.

The insurance regulator, in December 2017, had allowed private equity firms to become promoters of insurance companies. However, it had said that there was a minimum lock-in period of five years during which the PE firm cannot exit the insurance venture.

Narendra Ostawal, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus, said that they are partnering with IndiaFirst Life to support the continued growth of the company and to help create value for all stakeholders.

Founded in 2009, IndiaFirst Life had over Rs 12,622 crore of assets under management as on March 31, 2018.

RM Vishakha, Managing Director and CEO, IndiaFirst Life, said: “We are truly fortunate that both our shareholding banks are confident and supportive of our plans. We look forward to continued strong growth under the combined guidance of our shareholders.”
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 03:17 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.