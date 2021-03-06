Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez set to ignite screens with their glamorous presence, have 10 films coming up soon

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Image Source: Twitter)

The year 2020 may have been a dull year for all involved, what with theatres staying shut and no big movies arriving after Baaghi 3 [March]. That also meant that several actors had to wait for rather long to be seen back on the big screen. This was also the time when some of the actors prepared well enough to be cast in some of the biggest films that are currently under production in Bollywood. Two such actresses who made the most of it are Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, who will now be seen in a flurry of films, with as many as 10 between them.

Kriti Sanon has in fact recently signed Ganapath 2 but before that she would be seen in Mimi and Hum Do Hamare Do. Let's talk about Mimi first. The film sees her play the part of a surrogate mother and by the look of things, her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar has taken a sensitive route in this official remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Shooting of the film is already complete and if not for the pandemic, it would have released last summer itself. The film's producer Dinesh Vijan is now deciding on the new date of arrival for the film.

The producer in fact shares a long standing relationship with the actress who also featured in his directorial debut Raabta and then also stepped in for a song and dance appearance in Stree. The two have also been collaborating on another film Hum Do Hamare Do which was earlier announced as Second Innings. The film has now seen a second title for itself and one looks forward to this entertainer in the making which sees the actress pair up with Rajkuumar Rao for the first time. Director of blockbuster Gujarati film Bey Yaar, Abhishek Jain, directs.

In addition to these two films, a couple of big budget extravaganzas that Kriti Sanon is starring in are Bachchan Pandey and Ganapath 2. While in the former she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar, in the latter she would be seen opposite Tiger Shroff. With both the actors she has delivered a solid hit each and incidentally Sajid Nadiadwala was the producer for both. She was seen with Akshay Kumar in the comedy Housefull 4, whereas her Bollywood career had kick-started with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. Now she is back with the duo and that is much awaited.

Meanwhile, an actress who is set to see a huge resurgence in her Bollywood career is Jacqueline Fernandez. Her last theatrical release was back in 2018 when she was seen in Race. Surprisingly, even though she had been a part of hit films before that as well, there was a pause of sorts post that. Drive (2019) saw a belated release straight on Netflix and Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) was made for OTT itself, and didn't quite win her many brownie points. She did have Attack and Bhoot Police in her kitty but then pandemic had different plans for everyone.

However, Jacqueline took it all in her stride and 2020 pretty much turned out to be a year where she regrouped herself. Result? She now has five films in her kitty as a leading lady whereas there is also an item number in the offering. Let's talk about that first. Announced back in 2019 itself, this special song and dance number features her opposite none other than Salman Khan himself in his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While she is expected to rock in there, it has also been announced that she would be his leading lady in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2.

This announcement indeed came as a shot in the arm for the actress as in the process, she was also signed up for Rohit Shetty's biggie Cirkus. Based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, the film is already making good progress and with a star cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, Jacqueline is already in great company. Given the fact that already has another hit comedy Judwaa 2 to her name which was also a 'comedy of error' of sorts, expect the gorgeous actress to make for a shiny and bright presence.

Meanwhile, she is also busy shooting for three films in quick succession, which has kept her occupied for the last many months. Last winter the shooting of Bhoot Police was on where she had Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam for company. A horror comedy is a welcome genre and one expects the release announcement of the film anytime. On the other hand there is John Abraham led Attack which is an action entertainer. The film had Independence Day 2020 plans for itself but with the shooting resuming only now, it would arrive at a later date.

The big one in the meanwhile is Bachchan Pandey where she would incidentally be seen along with Kriti Sanon herself. A biggie by Farhad Samji which has Sajid Nadiadwala bring on a rather interesting starcast, what with the two 'Jollys' Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi coming together, Jacqueline Fernandez only ends up making the whole set up all the more glamorous.

With the two leading ladies bagging some of the most happening projects in the making, rest assured audiences would be seeing a lot of them in 2021 and beyond. With a couple of more announcements expected from both Kriti Sanon as well as Jacqueline Fernandez, it is only going to be better for the two actresses as well as the audiences.

Upcoming films of Kriti Sanon

Mimi

Hum Do Hamare Do

Bachchan Pandey

Ganapath 2

Upcoming films of Jacqueline Fernandez

Radhe (special song and dance number)

Bhoot Police

Attack

Cirkus

Bachchan Pandey

Kick 2