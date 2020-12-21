KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar named new Chairman, Gaurav Trehan to head PE business in India

Sanjay Nayar, KKR India (File Photo)

KKR India Financial Services on December 21 announced that CEO Sanjay Nayar will assume the role of Chairman, effective from December 31, 2020 onwards.

“As Chairman Nayar will advise and assist KKR’s India business by leveraging his connectivity and experience across the country,” the statement read.

Joseph Bae, Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of KKR acknowledged Nayar’s role in “establishing the business in India, partnering with and empowering local entrepreneurs, making KKR a leading investor in India, and helping grow the Asia-Pacific business.” Adding: “We look forward to Sanjay’s continued support in his new role.”

The company also announced that Gaurav Trehan will take over as Head of KKR’s private equity (PE) business. He joined the company this year from TPG Capital Asia where he evaluated and executed private equity transactions across a diverse range of sectors in the country.

Ming Lu, Head of KKR Asia Pacific noted Trehan’s repertoire as “one of India’s top PE investors” adding: “With his strong investment acumen, relationship-oriented mindset, and his track record of creating value in companies, we are confident he will enable us to augment our ability to support the local economy and take homegrown businesses to the next phase of growth and development.”

In Indian since 2006, KKR established its Mumbai office in 2009. As of September 30 this year, it has deployed over $5.8 billion in PE investments in India and $10 billion across asset strategies such as credit, infrastructure and real estate.