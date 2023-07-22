Karnataka's Nandini milk price set to increase by Rs 3 per litre from August 1

Nandini

Starting August 1, the price of Nandini milk is set to be increased by Rs 3 per litre, according to Karnataka government sources. The decision came after a meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, cooperation minister KN Rajanna, representatives from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), district milk cooperatives, and senior officials on July 22. However, a formal order regarding the price hike is yet to be issued.

It remains unclear whether the price increase will extend to other dairy products such as curds, milk powder, and others.

KMF had demanded an increase of Rs 5 per litre on the selling price in order to boost milk procurement. "The current milk procurement by KMF has declined from 94 lakh litres a day last year to 86 lakh litres. Dairy farmers have been opting for private firms over KMF due to the relatively lower prices offered. This has also led to distress among dairy farmers, who find milk production economically unviable. We are planning to transfer the additional Rs 3 per litre to the farmers," said a KMF official.

KMF officials said the selling price of milk in Karnataka is still cheaper than that of private companies. For instance, KMF milk is priced starting from ₹39 per litre, while private firms sell it for ₹48-₹52 per litre.

Cooperation minister K N Rajanna said the final decision would be taken by the cabinet. He said they are hiking the milk prices due to increased production cost of milk and the distress faced by farmers. "Milk prices in Karnataka is cheaper compared to other states.At present, milk is priced at Rs 39 per litre in Karnataka, whereas it sells for Rs 56 in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 44 in Tamil Nadu, Rs 50 in Kerala, and Rs 54 in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat," said Rajanna.